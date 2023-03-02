BROOKINGS — Mount Marty seniors Mason Schleis and Seth Wiebelhaus rank third and eighth after the opening day of heptathlon competition at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Thursday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings.

Cole Wilson of Keiser leads the event with 3,049 points, followed by Daktoa State’s Treshawn Roberts (2,897) and Schleis (2,793). Wiebelhaus ended the first day with 2,594 points.

