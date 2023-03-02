BROOKINGS — Mount Marty seniors Mason Schleis and Seth Wiebelhaus rank third and eighth after the opening day of heptathlon competition at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Thursday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings.
Cole Wilson of Keiser leads the event with 3,049 points, followed by Daktoa State’s Treshawn Roberts (2,897) and Schleis (2,793). Wiebelhaus ended the first day with 2,594 points.
Schleis ranked first in the long jump (22-4 ½), third in the 60-meter dash (7.13), sixth in the high jump (6-2) and 12th in the shot put (32-11 ¾).
Wiebelhaus ranked fifth in the shot put (37-0 ½), eighth in the high jump (5-11 ¾), ninth in the long jump (20-5) and 12th in the 60 (7.38).
The heptathlon concludes today (Friday) with the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000-meter run.
In the men’s 1600 relay prelims, Mount Marty’s Devon Breckenridge, Schleis, Nathaniel Kropuenske and Nathan Simons finished 17th out of 19, clocking a 3:20.52.
The MMU women’s 1600 relay team was disqualified in its prelim.
MMU has several athletes competing in prelims today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.