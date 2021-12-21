SCOTLAND — Scotland held on for a 38-35 win over Burke Tuesday night in a girls basketball game in Scotland.
Martina DeBoer tallied nine points to pace Scotland (3-2). Delanie VanDriel added eight points. Audrey Sayler and Jenna Vitek added six points each.
Kailee Frank and Bridget Bartling led Burke (0-4) with nine points apiece. Adisyn Indahl added eight points and eight boards.
Scotland is at Gayville-Volin Jan. 4. Burke takes on Jones County Dec. 30 in Burke.
BURKE (0-4) 11 9 9 6 —35
SCOTLAND (3-2) 6 16 9 7 —38
Viborg-Hurley 53, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
ELK POINT —A double-double for Coral Mason led Viborg-Hurley to a 53-41 win over Elk Point-Jefferson Tuesday night in Elk Point.
Mason tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Viborg-Hurley (4-0). Denae Mach added 14 points and Delana Mach eight.
Bentlee Kollbaum tallied 12 points and Ashely Brewer 11 for Elk Point-Jefferson (3-2).
Viborg-Hurley faces Parkston in the Parkston Classic Tuesday. Elk Point-Jefferson hosts Irene-Wakonda Tuesday.
VH (4-0) 19 13 11 10 —53
EPJ (3-2) 12 11 8 10 —41
Vermillion 47, Tri-Valley 37
VERMILLION — Brooke Jensen finished with 17 points and six steals to lead Vermillion past Tri-Valley 47-37 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Voss finished with eight points for Vermillion. Leah Herbster had 11 rebounds and Jenaya Cleveland added four steals in the victory.
Lauren Grinde led Tri-Valley with 11 points.
Vermillion, 3-1, plays Red Cloud on Dec. 31 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Tri-Valley, 2-2, hosts Garretson on Dec. 28.
TRI-VALLEY (2-2) 2 8 10 17 — 37
VERMILLION (3-1) 12 11 10 14 — 47
Crofton 55, O’Neill 33
O’NEILL, Neb. — Ella Wragge and Caitlin Guenther each scored 12 points to lead Crofton past O’Neill 55-33 in Mid-State Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Alexis Folkers finished with nine points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals for Crofton (7-1). Wragge also had six rebounds in the win.
Zelie Sorensen led O’Neill with 14 points.
Crofton faces Wynot in the opening round of the Crofton Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28. O’Neill hosts its holiday tournament Dec. 27-28.
CROFTON (7-1) 16 14 14 11 — 55
O’NEILL (2-4) 7 13 6 7 — 33
Centerville 60, Gayville-Volin 40
CENTERVILLE — Lillie Eide and Thea Gust each scored 19 points to lead Centerville past Gayville-Volin 60-40 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Gust also had seven assists and four steals for Centerville (5-1). Eide also had four steals. Bailey Mikayla Heesch posted nine points and five assists, and Hansen grabbed eight rebounds in the win.
Molly Larson posted 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals for Gayville-Volin (2-2).
Centerville, winners of five straight, is off until a Jan. 4 home matchup against Marty. Gayville-Volin hosts Alcester-Hudson on Dec. 28.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (2-2) 11 9 10 10 — 40
CENTERVILLE (5-1) 14 16 17 13 — 60
Ponca 51, Battle Creek 25
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca jumped out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter on the way to a 51-25 victory over Battle Creek in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Ashlyn Kingsbury scored 15 points to lead Ponca (8-0). Samantha Ehlers and Mattie Milligan each had 10 points in the victory.
Reagan Brummels led Battle Creek with seven points.
Ponca plays in the Shootout on the Elkhorn, Dec. 28-29 in Wisner, Nebraska. Battle Creek plays in the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28.
BATTLE CREEK (2-5) 6 5 11 3 — 25
PONCA (8-0) 17 8 12 14 — 51
Wagner 60, Menno 16
MENNO — Wagner built a 38-6 halftime lead and cruised to a 60-16 victory over Menno in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Eve Zephier posted 10 points and five steals for Wagner (3-0). Macy Koupal also scored 10 points. Emma Yost finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Avari Bruguier also had nine points. Shalayne Nagel added five assists and seven steals in the victory.
Paityn Huber led Menno with nine points. Bridget Vaith had six rebounds.
Wagner, 3-0, is off until a Jan. 4 trip to Sioux Falls Christian. Menno faces Sully Buttes in the Parkston Classic on Dec. 28.
Wagner won the JV game 31-18.
WAGNER (3-0) 15 23 8 14 — 60
MENNO (1-3) 4 2 7 3 — 16
Parkston 69, Parker 25
PARKER — Abby Hohn shot 10-of-12 from the field, scoring a game-high 23 points, as Parkston downed Parker 69-25 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Allison Ziebart had 13 points and Faith Oakley posted 11 points for Parkston. Brielle Bruening added nine points and four steals in the victory.
Anna Reiffenberger led Parker with 10 points.
Parkston, 5-0, faces Viborg-Hurley in the Parkston Classic on Dec. 28. Parker, 1-3, travels to Beresford on Dec. 31.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 44, Freeman Acad.-Marion 30
TRIPP — Two players scored in double figures to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour to a 44-30 win over Freeman Academy-Marion Tuesday night in Tripp.
Megan Reiner tallied 17 points, six assists and four steals for TDA (1-3). Raevin Castle added 14 points.
Jada Koerner tallied 22 points to lead Freeman Academy-Marion (2-3).
TDA faces Kimball-White Lake Jan. 4. Freeman Academy-Marion hosts Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Jan. 4.
FAM (2-3) 2 4 7 17 —30
TDA (1-3) 6 11 13 14 —44
Alcester-Hudson 52, Canton 46
ALCESTER — Two Cubs scored in double figures to lead Alcester-Hudson to a 52-46 win over Canton Tuesday night in Alcester.
Alexis Gray tallied 18 points to pace Alcester-Hudson (3-1). Elly Doering picked up a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Amanda Lease tallied 19 points for Canton (1-5).
Alcester-Hudson is at Gayville-Volin Tuesday. Canton faces Chamberlain in the Sanford Pentagon Dec. 31.
CANTON (1-5) 15 11 10 10 —46
AH (3-1) 6 4 17 25 —52
Laurel-Concord-Col. 52, Bloomfield 37
LAUREL, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge took down Bloomfield in Laurel Tuesday night 52-37.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge improved to 4-3 with the win.
Madison Abbenhaus tallied 20 points for Bloomfield (3-3). Alexandra Eisenhauer added six points.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is at the Wayne State Holiday Dec. 28-30. Bloomfield faces Hartington-Newcastle Jan. 4.
BLOOMFIELD (3-3) 7 10 14 6 —37
LCC (4-3) 11 2 19 20 —52
