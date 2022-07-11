SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Gazelles advanced to the 12-under, B-Division championship of the South Dakota USA Softball State Girls’ Fastpitch Tournament, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Rapid City Storm on Sunday afternoon.
The Fury Gazelles won seven straight games after an opening round loss to advance to Sunday’s final. They were the only Yankton team to advance to Sunday’s final rounds.
In the 18-under age group, Elk Point-Jefferson won the ‘B’ division and Scotland won the ‘C’ division. Parkston won the 14-under ‘C’ division, with Freeman-Marion finishing third. Dakota Valley finished second in the 10-under ‘B’ division.
Here are the recaps of Saturday and Sunday games that were reported to the Press & Dakotan. A photo gallery from Saturday action is available online at yankton.net.
18-Under
Scotland 7, BH Synergy 6
Scotland scored three runs in the fourth and final inning to rally to a 7-6 victory over Black Hills Synergy in the ‘C’ Division championship game on Sunday morning.
Keirstyn Krcil went 3-for-3 with a double for Scotland. Sara Sebert had two hits, including a home run. Grace Robb also homered. Grace Fryda doubled, and Joslyn Walloch and Jurni Vavruska each had a hit in the victory.
Krcil picked up the win, striking out two in the four-inning contest.
Hartford 7, Fury Red 3
The Hartford Sparx scored five runs in the fourth inning to eliminate Yankton Fury Red with a 7-3 decision on Saturday.
Olivia Girard had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Logan Miller, Brooklyn Townsend, Tori Vellek, Paige Hatch and Regan Garry each had a hit in the effort.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out two.
S.D. Legacy 10, Fury Fire 9
The South Dakota Legacy scored four runs each in the third and fourth innings to rally to a 10-9 victory over the Yankton Fury Fire, eliminating the Fury Fire on Saturday.
Ellie Wiese had a home run and four RBI for Yankton. Keyara Mason doubled, driving in two. Hannah Christopherson, Brenna Dann and Jadyn Hubbard each had a hit.
Ellie Wiese took the loss.
Fury Fire 13, Diamonds Elite 0
The Yankton Fury Fire scored 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 13-0 victory over Diamonds Elite in an elimination game on Saturday.
Kelsey O’Neill tripled and doubled, driving in three, for Yankton. Ellie Wiese doubled and singled. Lainie Keller had two hits and two RBI. Kara Klemme doubled, driving in two. Emma Wiese and Keyara Mason each had a hit in the victory.
Brenna Dann picked up the win, striking out two in the three-inning contest.
Scotland 7, Lightning 0
Scotland’s Keirstyn Krcil tossed a four-inning shutout, striking out eight, as the Highlanders blanked the Lightning 7-0 on Saturday.
Krcil and Grace Robb each had a hit and two RBI for Scotland. Sara Sebert and Trinity Bietz each had a hit in the victory.
Cyclones White 7, Parkston 2
Cyclones White built a 7-0 lead and held off Parkston 7-2 in an elimination game on Saturday.
Jo Boettcher, Baylee Schoenfelder and Emma Poore each had a hit for Parkston. Poore drove in both runs.
Kiauna Hargens took the loss, striking out four in her 3 1/3 innings of work.
Scotland 10, BH Synergy 2
Scotland pounded 11 hits on the way to a 10-2 victory over the Black Hills Synergy on Saturday.
Grace Robb had three hits and three runs scored, and Keirstyn Krcil went 2-for-3 with a home run for Scotland. Trinity Bietz also had two hits. Delanie Van Driel homered, driving in three. Grace Fryda, Audrey Sayler and Joslyn Walloch each had a hit in the victory.
Krcil struck out three in picking up the win.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Parkston 2
Elk Point-Jefferson scored three runs in the fourth inning to rally to a 3-2 victory over Parkston on Saturday.
Hannah Nearman, Madie Buenger and Jezmarie Praster each had a hit for EPJ, with Praster’s two-run single giving EPJ the lead just before time expired.
Kara Magee had the lone Parkston hit.
Buenger picked up the win in relief of Danica Torrez, who struck out five in 3 1/3 innings of work. Kiauna Hargens took the loss, striking out four.
16-Under
Brookings Outlaws 8, Fury Black 1
The Yankton Fury Black were eliminated with an 8-1 decision to the Brookings Outlaws on Saturday.
Camryn Koletzky tripled and Chandler Cleveland doubled for Yankton. Emma Eichacker and Megan Tramp each had a hit in the effort.
Chandler Cleveland took the loss, striking out three in the four-inning contest.
R.C. Punishers 10, Fury Hornets 9
The Rapid City Punishers scored five runs in the fourth and final inning to rally past the Yankton Fury Hornets 10-9, eliminating the Fury Hornets on Saturday.
Andrea Miller went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Yankton. Quincy Gaskins doubled and singled, driving in two. Mia Donner, Raelee Lanphear, Isabel Yellowbank, Madison Girard and Hailey Schulte each had a hit.
Girard took the loss, striking out three.
Fury Hornets 6, R.C. Crush 2
The Yankton Fury Hornets stayed alive with a 6-2 victory over the Rapid City Crush in an elimination game on Saturday.
Mia Donner and Aubrie Lloyd each had two hits for Yankton. Isabel Yellowbank had a double and three RBI. Quincy Gaskins also had a double in the victory.
Madison Girard picked up the win, striking out two in the four-inning contest.
S.D. Renegades 13, Fury Black 3
The South Dakota Renegades took control early on the way to a 13-3 decision on Saturday.
For Yankton, Camryn Koletzky had the lone hit.
Kaylee Heiner took the loss.
Mitchell 4, Dakota Valley 1
The Mitchell Aftershock eliminated Dakota Valley with a 4-1 decision on Saturday.
Brennan Trotter doubled for Dakota Valley. Avry Trotter and Raegan Headid each had a hit.
Rachel Voegeli took the loss, striking out three in the four-inning contest.
R.C. Punishers 8, Vermillion 6
The Rapid City Punishers built an 8-2 lead and held off the Vermillion Flamez 8-6 in an elimination game on Saturday.
Mya Halverson had two hits and Reagan Lee doubled for Vermillion. Kristen Moser and MaKenzie Richardson each had a hit and two RBI. Madigan Wallen, Abby Hanson and Emily Reiser each had a hit in the effort.
Halverson took the loss, striking out four.
14-Under
Tropics 11, Freeman-Marion 9
The Freeman-Marion Rebels saw their run in the state tournament stopped by the Tropics with an 11-9 decision on Sunday.
Vaida Ammann doubled and singled, and Rylee Peters and Allison Leber each had two hits for Freeman-Marion. Elizabeth Piehl also doubled. Harli Ross added a hit in the effort.
Cadence Hofer took the loss in relief, striking out seven in her five innings of work.
Parkston 4, Freeman-Marion 2
Parkston built an early 3-0 lead and held on for a 4-2 victory over Freeman-Marion on Sunday.
Vaida Ammann, Rylee Peters and Claire Loofbourrow each had a hit for Freeman-Marion.
Cadence Hofer took the loss, striking out four in the five-inning contest. She did not allow a hit.
RC 605 7, Fury Twisters 6
The Rapid City 605 squad scored five runs in the third to rally to a 7-6 victory over the Yankton Fury Twisters in an elimination game on Saturday.
Makenzie Stanage and Anjeliena Schaeffer each had two hits for Yankton. Elaina Mohnen, Alaina Nelson and Brooklyn King each doubled. Eliza Gurney and Brenna Suhr each had a hit in the effort.
Fury Twisters 4, Outlaws 2
The Yankton Fury Twisters built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 4-2 victory over the Outlaws on Saturday.
Ciena Mount went 3-for-3 with a double for Yankton. Madison Musfelt, Eliza Gurney, Makenzie Stanage, Brenna Suhr and Elaina Mohnen each had a hit in the victory.
Suhr picked up the win, striking out two and allowing four hits in the six-inning contest.
Freeman-Marion 16, S.F. Flash 5
The Freeman-Marion Rebels scored 13 runs in the fourth inning to pull away to a 16-5 victory over the Sioux Falls Flash on Saturday.
Vaida Ammann went 3-for-4 with a double for the Rebels. Rylee Peters had two hits. Sam Fransen, Cadence Hofer and Allison Leber each had a hit in the victory.
Hofer got the final five outs, striking out two, for the win.
Fury Twisters 15, Dakota Valley 3
The Yankton Fury Twisters made quick work of Dakota Valley, winning 15-3 on Saturday.
Angeliena Schaeffer had two hits and two RBI, and Elaina Mohnen had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Makenzie Stanage and Brenna Suhr each had a hit in the victory.
Suhr picked up the win.
12-Under
R.C. Storm 5, Fury Gazelles 2
The Rapid City Storm ended the Yankton Fury Gazelles comeback tour, edging the squad 5-2 in the bracket championship on Sunday.
Yankton had won seven straight prior to the title game setback.
Ellie Drotzmann had two hits for Yankton. Ava Girard posted the other Gazelles hit.
Daylee Hughes took the loss, striking out two in two innings of work. Girard had a strikeout in an inning of scoreless relief.
Fury Gazelles 7, Cyclones Blue 5
The Yankton Fury Gazelles advanced to the final with a 7-5 victory over Sioux Falls Cyclones Blue on Sunday.
Reese Garry and Ellie Drotzmann each had two hits for Yankotn. Ava Girard doubled. Olivia Puck, Isabelle Sheldon and Daylee Hughes each had a hit in the victory.
Hughes picked up the win, striking out five in the five-inning contest.
Fury Gazelles 5, Sparks 1
The Yankton Fury Gazelles used a four-run fourth inning to outlast the Sparks 5-1 on Sunday.
Olivia Puck went 3-for-3 and Kalli Koletzky went 2-for-2 for Yankton. Hannah Crisman doubled. Isabelle Sheldon and Ellie Drotzmann each had a hit in the victory.
Daylee Hughes picked up the win, striking out five in the five-inning contest.
Fury Gazelles 2, S.F. Sparks 1
An Isabelle Sheldon RBI single in the bottom of the sixth lifted the Yankton Fury Gazelles to a 2-1 victory over the Sioux Falls Sparks on Saturday.
Daylee Hughes and Ellie Drotzmann each doubled for Yankton. Olivia Puck, Reese Garry and Sheldon each had a hit in the victory.
Hughes picked up the win, striking out seven and allowing just two hits.
Midwest Speed 10, Fury Lancers 8
The Midwest Speed used a nine-run fourth inning to rally past the Yankton Fury Lancers 10-8 in an elimination game on Saturday.
Izzy Gurney went 3-for-3 for Yankton. Jazlin Romero had two hits and two RBI. Jordyn Kudera, Brenna Elwood and Claire Taggart each had a hit in the effort.
Fury Gazelles 7, TSC Aftershock 3
The Yankton Fury Gazelles scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to a 7-3 victory over the TSC Aftershock on Saturday.
Reese Garry had two hits for Yankton. Olivia Puck, Ellie Drotzmann, Kalli Koletzky and Hannah Crisman each had a hit.
Ava Girard struck out two in two innings of work for the win. Daylee Hughes struck out two in an inning of relief.
Fury Gazelles 5, Tea Lightning 2
The Yankton Fury Gazelles used a three-run third inning to claim a 5-2 victory over the Tea Lightning on Saturday.
Ava Girard tripled and Isabelle Sheldon doubled for Yankton. Reese Garry, Emma Gobel and Hannah Crisman each had a hit in the victory.
Daylee Hughes picked up the win, striking out three.
Fury Gazelles 14, Dells Thunder 0
The Yankton Fury Gazelles pounded 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 14-0 victory over the Dell Rapids Thunder on Saturday.
Ellie Drotzmann tripled for Yankton. Elyse Larson and Ava Girard each doubled. Reese Garry, Isabelle Sheldon and Hannah Crisman each had a hit in the victory.
Daylee Hughes and Garry combined on the two-inning perfect game, with Hughes striking out the four batters she faced for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.