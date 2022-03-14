WICHITA, Kan. — Mount Marty lost a pair of one-run games on the final day to finish 2-2 in the McPherson College Invitational softball tournament, which concluded on Sunday in Wichita, Kan.
The Lancers, 10-6, open Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Saturday against rival Dakota Wesleyan. The doubleheader, which is the home opener for the Lancers, will serve as the program’s “Pink Out” games.
BETHEL 6, MMU 5: Bethel scored in each of the final two innings to rally past Mount Marty 6-5 on Sunday.
Dakota Piovesan went 3-for-4 and Lauren Hurd doubled and singled for Bethel. Brianna Reeves and Peyton Uznanski each had two hits. Bailea Crist added a double in the victory.
Emma Burns went 3-for-3 with four RBI for MMU. Adrianna Somerville and Ella Ray each doubled and singled. Bailey Kortan and Abigail Thomas each had a hit in the effort.
Reagan Robinson pitched two innings of shutout relief for the win. Kaylee Rogers took the loss, also in relief. McKenzie Gray started for MMU, striking out five in her four innings of work.
MMU 7, YORK 4: MMU scored seven runs in the first inning and coasted to a 7-4 victory over York on Sunday.
Bailey Kortan and Abigail Thomas each doubled and singled for Mount Marty. Madison Van Wyhe homered. Raegan Harper, Emma Burns, Janeah Castro, Emily Garza and Ella Ray each had a hit in the victory.
Kieyerah Twombly went 3-for-4 for York. Sariah Ayala had two hits. Haylea Thomas added a home run.
Madison Biller went the distance, striking out nine, for the win. Faith Torstensen took the loss.
MCPHERSON 8, MMU 7: McPherson scored in the bottom of the 10th to claim an 8-7 victory over MMU to open play on Sunday.
Mackenzie Egan went 3-for-4 and Amanda Ambrosy doubled and singled for McPherson. Molly Booker also had two hits. Sierra Cortez tripled, and Brandy Trengove and Heidi Fischer each doubled in the win.
Madison Van Wyhe went 4-for-5 to lead Mount Marty’s 16-hit attack. Bailey Kortan and Janeah Castro each had three hits, each with a double. Karlee Arnold doubled and singled. Ella Ray also had two hits. Emma Burns homered and Adrianna Somerville added a hit for the Lancers.
Abigail Cordova pitched three innings of relief for the win. Kaylee Rogers took the loss, striking out five in five innings of relief.
MMU 14, MAYVILLE STATE 3: Emma Burns came a single shy of the cycle, driving in five runs as MMU rolled past Mayville State 14-3 on Saturday.
Burns finished with a home run, triple and double, scoring twice. Emily Garza went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI. Emma Kerns doubled. Bailey Kortan, Elsie Marquardt, Sami Noble, Ella Ray and Abigail Thomas each had a hit in the victory.
Hailey Osborn homered for Mayville State.
Kaylee Rogers pitched four shutout innings, striking out five, for the win. Abby Kessel took the loss.
