CHICAGO—South Dakota senior linebacker Jack Cochrane earned second-team all-America honors by STATS Perform, which announced its 2021 FCS All-America Team Monday. Cochrane was named to HERO Sports’ All-American Team last week.
Cochrane, who hails from Mount Vernon, Iowa, was also named Missouri Valley Football Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year last week. The awards come following a season in which Cochrane led the Coyotes with 103 tackles including 2.0 sacks and 10.0 tackles-for-loss. He was the only Valley player with four interceptions during conference play, and led South Dakota back to the FCS playoffs for the second time in his career. Cochrane’s 327 career tackles are sixth-most in program history.
South Dakota finished with a 7-5 record including a program-best mark of 5-3 in Valley play.
