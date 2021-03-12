LINCOLN, Neb. — Thanks to a 10-point lead after the first quarter, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic 59-48 in Friday’s Class C2 third place game at the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
Lucas Vogt scored 19 points and Toriano Bohannon added 18 points for BRLD (20-5), which built a 33-26 halftime lead.
Cedar Catholic got 14 points from Tate Thoene, as well as 13 points from Jaxson Bernecker and seven points from Myles Thoene. The Trojans finished the season with a 20-8 record.
