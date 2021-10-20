Registrations for a four-week curling league are under way.
League games are set for Fridays Oct. 29, Nov. 5, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19. Each game will be 6-ends or 80 minutes.
Teams with new players are welcome and will get a tutorial on delivering and strategy for the first week. Volunteers will also be available every week for further questions or guidance.
Teams need a minimum of three players, with four players encouraged and a fifth helpful if some players are not able to attend each week. Each player must register separately.
There is a cost to participate. Email the Yankton Curling Club at yanktoncc@gmail.com for more information or to get the registration link.
