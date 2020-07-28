VERMILLION — Vermillion earned a berth in the South Dakota VFW 19-Under Class B Baseball tournament with a 3-2 victory over Dakota Valley in the Region 4B Tournament on Tuesday at Prentis Park.
Vermillion will play for the region title on Wednesday.
Dylan Thelen and Connor Saunders each had two hits for Vermillion. Kade Kratz doubled, and Sam Ward and Charlie Ward each had a hit in the victory.
Kobey June and Paul Bruns each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Keaton Hensley and Chayce Montagne each had a hit.
Jacob Chaussee went the distance, striking out four, to pick up the victory. Paul Bruns took the loss, striking out eight in his six innings of work.
Beresford 10, Garretson 0
VERMILLION — Beresford jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and rolled to a 10-0 victory over Garretson in an elimination game in the Region 4B Tournament on Tuesday at Prentis Park.
Dayshon Adams went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI to lead Beresford. Beau Van Gelder and Izaak Reed each had two hits, with Van Gelder driving in two runs. Marcus Van Driel doubled, scoring three times. Alex Docken added a hit in the victory.
Treyson Buckneberg and Ben Konechne each had a hit for Garretson.
Van Driel struck out six batters in the six-inning contest for the win. Brady DeBates took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.