SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Vogt Cleaners 867
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Vogt Cleaners 2590
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Judy Barta 205 (errorless)-191, Eddie Turner 191, Sharon Mernin 190
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Sharon Mernin 547, Judy Barta 544, Naomi Cuka 470, Eddie Turner 461, Jane Rhoades 455
STANDINGS: Vogt Cleaners 4-0, Hideout Studio and Spa 4-0; Downtown Screen Printing 2-2, Truxedo 2-2, Laser Barn 0-4
HIGHLIGHTS: Sharon Mernin – 2 turkeys
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: TCB 464
HIGH TEAM SERIES: For The Taz 1293
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Frank Osborn Jr. 243 (errorless), Brendan Gramkow 231, Shane Harriman 226, Sharon Mernin 220, Jordan Drotzman 179, Jane Rhoades 161
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Frank Osborn Jr. 675, Brendan Gramkow 614, Shane Harriman 602, Sharon Mernin 510, Kathy Driver 455, Jordan Drotzman 448
STANDINGS: Ten Pins 4-0, For the Taz 3-1, Coffee & Cream 3-1, The Cunningham's 3-1, Livin' on a Spare 3-1, We Don't Give a Split 3-1, B & A 2-2, Split Happens 2-2, Three Hole Surprise 2-2, Gutter Dusters 2-2, TCB 1-3, Knight Riders 1-3, 2 Broke Girls 1-3, Double E's 1-3, The Bohemians 1-3
HIGHLIGHTS: Brandon Ester – errorless 212-208, 3-10; Bruce Christopher – errorless 215, 5-10; Betty Adam 2-7; Jeff Driver 3-6-7-10
