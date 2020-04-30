BROOKINGS — South Dakota State announced Wednesday the addition of Charlie Easley, a sophomore transfer from Nebraska.
The 6-2 guard logged time in 28 games as a true freshman for the Huskers, earning progressively more playing time throughout the season. Easley scored a season-high eight points with a pair of 3-pointers against Indiana, and earned his way into the starting lineup for the final three games of the season.
Easley, a 2019 graduate of Lincoln Pius X, won the 2019 Class B State Championship as a senior, averaging 23 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game. The 6-2 sharpshooter buried 51 percent from the field in his final season of prep play, capping a career that saw him earn All-Nebraska First Team honors as a junior and senior.
