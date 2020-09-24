The Yankton Gazelles beat Sioux Falls Washington and fell to Harrisburg in girls’ tennis action on Thursday. The matches marked the final duals of the 2020 season.
Yankton edged Washington 5-3. Frannie Kouri, Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon each won in singles play. Kouri and Kayla Marsh, and Sabrina Krajewski and Gordon teamed up for doubles victories.
Harrisburg topped the Gazelles 7-2. Nora Krajewski and Sabrina Krajewski won for the Gazelles.
Yankton finishes the regular season at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, Sept. 29 at Harrisburg.
YANKTON 5, WASHINGTON 3
SINGLES: (No flight 1 match played); Taylor Olson W def. Nora Krajewski 11-10 (7-1); Frannie Kouri Y def. Katlyn VerMeer 10-8; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Abbie Mayer 10-5; Addison Gordon Y def. Emma Reck 10-1; Sydney Seiler W def. Kayla Marsh 10-8
DOUBLES: Katelyn Nesheim-Olson W def. Lauren Gillis-N. Krajewski 10-2; Kouri-Marsh Y def. Mayer-VerMeer 10-8; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. Reck-Kayden Baltz 10-4
JV: Baltz W def. Gillis 10-8
HARRISBURG 7, YANKTON 2
SINGLES: Emma Rangel H def. Lauren Gillis 10-1; Nora Krajewski Y def. Grace Starr 10-8; Emily Hanson H def. Frannie Kouri 10-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Maddie Grabow 10-7; Eloise Garaets H def. Addison Gordon 10-2; Maddie Eisenbeisz Y def. Kayla Marsh 10-0
DOUBLES: Rangel-Hanson H def. Gillis-N. Krajewski 10-1; Starr-Garaets H def. Kouri-Marsh 10-6; Paige Miller-Grabow H def. S. Krajewski-Gordon 10-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.