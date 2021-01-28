VERMILLION — Jakob Dobney’s 24 points, highlighted by an 11-of-12 clip at the free throw line, helped the Vermillion Tanagers stay unbeaten with a 68-66 victory over Dell Rapids on Thursday night at Vermillion High School.
Dillon Gestring tallied 16 points and eight rebounds for Vermillion (11-0), while Connor Saunders had 13 points and five rebounds. Jake Jensen pulled down six rebounds and Nick Sorensen scored eight points.
For Dell Rapids (8-3), Colin Rentz scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Brayden Pankonen had 10 points.
Vermillion plays Redfield on Saturday in Madison.
DELL RAPIDS (8-3) 15 22 19 10 — 66
VERMILLION (11-0) 23 18 13 14 — 68
Avon 51, Gregory 50
AVON — Eli Watchorn scored 23 points as the Avon Pirates won their second game of the season, 51-50 over Gregory on Thursday night in Avon.
Ashton Frank had eight points and seven rebounds, and Riley Rucktaeschel added seven points and seven rebounds for Avon (2-10).
In the loss for Gregory (5-7), Daniel Mitchell tallied 24 points and 13 rebounds, Cruze Klundt scored 14 points and handed out four assists, and Rane Kenzy scored eight points.
Avon visits Menno next Tuesday.
GREGORY (5-7) 9 12 13 16 — 50
AVON (2-10) 14 6 16 15 — 51
Viborg-Hurley 66, Centerville 43
HURLEY — Gradee Sherman had another big game with 22 points and seven rebounds as Viborg-Hurley rolled past Centerville 66-43 on Thursday night in Hurley.
Grant Mikkelsen chipped in with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (9-3), while Hayden Gilbert had 11 points, five assists and three steals.
Centerville (5-8) got 10 points each from Logan Bobzin and Jack Walters.
Next Tuesday, Viborg-Hurley hosts Canistota in Hurley and Centerville hosts Alcester-Hudson.
CENTERVILLE (5-8) 10 6 15 12 — 43
VIBORG-HURLEY (9-3) 15 20 16 15 — 66
S.F. Christian 92, Dakota Valley 72
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Sioux Falls Christian routed previously undefeated Dakota Valley 92-72 in a Class A boys’ basketball showdown Thursday night in North Sioux City.
Noah Van Donkersgoed scored 22 points and Xavier VanBeek added 19 points for Sioux Falls Christian (11-2).
For Dakota Valley (10-1), Paul Bruns scored 44 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Isaac Bruns had 12 points.
Lennox 64, Parkston 42
PARKSTON —Peyton Eich’s 21 points and six assists helped guide Lennox past Parkston 64-42 on Thursday night in Parkston.
Gavin Sanculi added 11 points for Lennox, which made 10 three-pointers and held Parkston to 39 percent shooting.
Parkston got 14 points from Cole Prunty, 11 points and six rebounds from Max Scott, and eight points and 12 rebounds from Will Jodozi.
LENNOX 21 20 9 14 — 64
PARKSTON 9 10 12 11 — 42
Tri-Valley 49, EPJ 41
ELK POINT — Tri-Valley forced 30 turnovers in a 49-41 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday night in Elk Point.
Riley Haynes had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Tri-Valley, while Nick Hass had 13 points and Owen Besmer grabbed 10 rebounds.
In the loss for EPJ, Tyler Goehring had 12 points and seven rebounds, Landon Geary tallied 11 points and six rebounds, and Riley Schmitz chipped in with nine points and 11 rebounds.
TRI-VALLEY 12 10 11 16 — 49
ELK POINT-JEFF. 9 10 15 7 — 41
Mitchell 64, Brookings 42
BROOKINGS — Caden Hinker and Zane Alm combined for 30 points and 23 rebounds as Mitchell routed Brookings 64-42 in an ESD battle Thursday night in Brookings.
Hinker finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Alm had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Kernels (10-1).
Brookings (1-9) got 19 points from Nick Schefers and 16 points from Henry Hammrich.
MITCHELL (10-1) 12 18 18 16 — 64
BROOKINGS (1-9) 14 12 10 6 — 42
Washington 65, Lincoln 45
SIOUX FALLS — Akok Aguer scored 24 points as Sioux Falls Washington took care of business 65-45 against Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday night at Washington High School.
Angok Akot added 13 points and six rebounds, and Mikele Kambalo had 11 points for Washington (10-0).
For Lincoln (3-6), Ty Schafer and Surafel Berhanie both scored 10 points.
LINCOLN (3-6) 8 15 9 13 — 45
WASHINGTON (10-0) 15 16 16 18 — 65
