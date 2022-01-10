SIOUX FALLS — Yankton native Madison Wuebben scored 15 points against her hometown university, helping lead the University of Sioux Falls to a 78-46 victory over Mount Marty in women’s basketball action on Monday.
The contest served as an exhibition for MMU (2-16).
Sydney White and Madison Birnbaum also scored 15 points each for USF (10-5). JeMae Nichols grabbed eight rebounds. Olivia Gamoke added five assists.
Macy Kempf led Mount Marty with nine points and six rebounds. Camryn Krogman scored seven points.
Mount Marty returns to GPAC play on Wednesday, hosting Northwestern. Start time is 6 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
MOUNT MARTY (2-16)
Kayla Jacobson 2-2 0-0 5, Carlie Wetzel 0-9 1-2 1, Camryn Krogman 3-6 1-1 7, Macy Kempf 4-5 1-3 9, Callie Otkin 1-4 0-0 3, Tayte Kohn 1-2 0-0 3, Jaiden Hartl 1-1 0-1 2, Aubrey Twedt 1-4 0-0 2, Alana Bergland 0-0 2-2 2, Kiara Berndt 1-5 0-0 2, Jessica Niles 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Jarovski 2-5 2-3 6, Kianna Payer 0-1 0-0 0, Alexsis Kemp 1-6 1-2 4. TOTALS: 17-51 8-14 46.
SIOUX FALLS (10-5)
Sidney Swanson 0-2 0-0 0, Danielle Schaub 2-5 0-0 6, Madison Wuebben 5-10 2-2 15, JeMae Nichols 0-5 3-4 3, Kiara James 1-2 2-2 4, Sydney White 4-8 6-7 15, Madison Birnbaum 4-9 3-3 15, Megan Fannin 1-3 0-0 3, Olivia Gamoke 3-6 1-1 7, Kennedy Goblirsch 1-2 0-0 2, Lizzie Olson 1-2 2-2 4, Hayley Knoblock 0-1 0-0 0, Krystal Carlson 2-2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 24-57 19-21 78.
MOUNT MARTY 7 9 18 12 — 46
SIOUX FALLS 23 17 14 24 — 78
Three-Pointers: USF 11-25 (Birnbaum 4-8, Wuebben 3-7, Schaub 2-4, White 1-3, Fannin 1-2, Gamoke 0-1), MMU 4-15 (Jacobson 1-1, Otkin 1-3, Kohn 1-1, Kemp 1-3, Wetzel 0-3, Twedt 0-1, Berndt 0-2, Payer 0-1). Rebounds: USF 37 (Nichols 8), MMU 32 (Kempf 6). Assists: USF 18 (Gamoke 5), MMU 7. Steals: USF 8 (Swanson 2, Schaub 2), MMU 5. Blocked Shots: USF 7 (Birnbaum 5), MMU 0. Personal Fouls: MMU 19, USF 16. Fouled Out: Twedt. Turnovers: MMU 22, USF 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.