PARKSTON — Bon Homme-Avon outlasted Parkston 36-23 in prep wrestling action on Tuesday.
For Bon Homme-Avon, Calvin Caba (120), Brady Bierema (152) and Isaiah Crownover (195) won by pin. Kolton Vlcek (160) won by decision. Jackson Caba (145) scored an overtime victory in the team win.
For Parkston, Kaden Holzbauer (126) and Porter Neugebauer (170) each scored major decisions. Wyatt Anderson (132), Carter Sommer (138), Kolter Kramer (182) and Brayden Jervik (285) scored decisions in regulation, with Gage Reichert (113) earning an overtime victory.
Bon Homme-Avon heads to the Winner Tournament on Saturday. Parkston hosts its annual Little ‘B’ Tournament on Saturday.
VOLGA — Parker went 3-0 in a wrestling quadrangular hosted by Sioux Valley on Tuesday.
In Parker’s 58-24 victory over Sioux Valley, Andrew Even (152) and Alek Kuchta (113) won by pin for Parker.
In a 52-22 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney, Parker was led by pins from Dylan Buseman (126), Michael Even (138), Andrew Even (152) and Logan Bridges (182).
In a 54-27 victory over Garretson, Parker got pins from Andrew Even (152), Levi Wieman (220) and Kuchta (113).
MADISON — Dakota Valley went 0-2 in a wrestling double-dual at Madison on Tuesday.
In Madison’s 67-11 victory over Dakota Valley, Dakota Valley got a pin from Eston Monical (160) and a technical fall by Jackson Boonstra (145). Dakota Valley’s Gracie Delgado also scored a pin on the girls’ side.
In Dell Rapids’ 51-23 victory over Dakota Valley, the Panthers got a pin from Braedy Sievers (106) and a technical fall from Boonstra (145). Kenzie Scott went 2-1 and Delgado scored a pin for the Dakota Valley girls.
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic doubled up Clarkson-Leigh 48-24 as part of a wrestling double-dual on Tuesday in Hartington, Nebraska. Full results were not available at presstime.
In Cedar Catholic’s victory, the Trojans got pins from Maverick Heine (106) and Brady Hochstein (145). Only one other match was wrestled, a pin for Clarkson-Leigh’s James Grotelueschen (152).
