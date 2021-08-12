Following a 2019 State Championship, the Yankton Gazelles soccer team took a step back, falling to Rapid City Stevens 7-1 in the opening round of the 2020 playoffs. This season, the Gazelles are hoping to return to being one of the top competitors in the state.
“We gave up too many goals last year, too many counter attack goals,” Gazelles head coach Tyler Schuring said. “One thing we really want to work on this year is our transition defense, get back, killing the ball when we need to and not give any clear cut breakaway chances.”
The Gazelles also look the work on the offensive side of the ball where they hope to convert on more scoring opportunities.
“We just didn’t score enough,” Schuring said. “We’ve really focused on putting the ball in the back of the net, our attacking patterns and what we want to look like going forward.”
The Gazelles return eight seniors, some of which saw the field during the 2019 state championship season and are the “last leg” of that season remaining on the team Schuring said. The seniors are the players Schuring is looking at to step up and bring the rest of the team up to speed and lead the team.
“We have a good group of seniors that were a part of that championship team,” Schuring said. “Not being there last year and being there the year before, this group is really hungry. The senior class, they are doing a good job bringing that younger group along.”
Some of the seniors Schuring is hoping to shine this season include Kate Beeman on the backline, Cora Schurman and Abbigail Schmidt in the midfield and Madisyn Bietz up front. The remaining seniors on the roster are Talia Olson, Makiya Ray, Callie Boomsma and Ashlyn Vogt.
Some of the top competition in the state includes Yankton’s first two opponents of the season. Sioux Falls Lincoln and Harrisburg come to Crane Youngworth Friday (today) and Tuesday to open the season. Schuring said he thinks Aberdeen Central might be the strongest team in the state and one can’t overlook the defending champions Brandon Valley.
“The biggest thing our team has to understand is that we are going to be better at the end of the year so if we suffer a loss early in the season, we have to be able to shake that off,” Schuring said. “That’s something we weren’t able to do last year. We have to be able to respond and stay positive and continue working for what our goal is and our goal is to be playing our best soccer at the end of the year.”
Schuring said he wants his team to get back to the mentality of playing strong defense. If the Gazelles can play strong defense and get a few extra goals in, who knows what can happen, Schuring said.
“We just need to get back to our mentality, if the other team can’t score, they can’t win,” Schuring said. “That’s something we lacked last year, just that attitude more than anything. If we can do that, we have the attacking ability where we are going to see some goals out there. Obviously we want to get to that winning record, we do that we’re going to put ourselves in a decent position come playoffs.”
