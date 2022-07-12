Andy Bernatow used to watch Randy Fischer’s athletes race past his basement office door over and over. Without access to Laddie E. Cimpl most days and without another facility to train, that hallway became the proving ground for many Mount Marty track and field athletes over the year.
And watching over them would be Randy Fischer, always with a smile.
The Lancers no longer have to use that basement hallway to train during the winter, with the brand-new Ruth Donahoe First Dakota Fieldhouse sitting on the west end of the Mount Marty University campus. And, after 15 years, the Lancers will no longer have Fischer watching over them.
Fischer, who has coached track and field and cross country at MMU since 2007, will retire from those positions at the end of July.
“I’ve been here 15 years,” Fischer said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. “It will be hard to give that up.”
Bernatow, the longtime baseball coach who became the institution’s athletic director earlier this year, called Fischer, “maybe the nicest person I’ve ever met.
“That flowed over into how he interacted with others, not just his athletes but everyone he came in contact with at Mount Marty,” Bernatow said. “He is a very good mentor. He has a genuine care for others.”
Fischer oversaw the growth of the program during his tenure. During his tenure at MMU, the Lancer men have broken 34 records in track and field and cross country, while the Lancer women broke 29 records. Lancer athletes have recorded over 40 All-American honors during Fischer’s time at the helm.
Four of Fischer’s athletes have earned GPAC meet MVP honors, while nine have been recognized as the MMU Quarterback Club Athletes of the Year, recognizing the top male and female Lancer athlete regardless of sport.
“Randy ran a very successful, respected program,” Bernatow said. “He ran the program out of a hallway in the basement, and he always did it with excitement. It’s amazing that he was able to do what he did with what he had to work with.”
After years of running the program “in the basement,” Fischer’s teams flourished when they finally got a home.
This past spring the Lancer men posted their best-ever finish in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships (fourth), while the Lancer women matched the second-best finish in program history (seventh).
The Lancer men also had a program-best finish in the indoor championships (third), with the Lancer women placing eighth. This past fall the Lancer men tied their second-best team finish in the GPAC Cross Country Championships (seventh) while the Lancer women placed ninth.
This past winter the Lancer men earned their highest-ever national ranking, moving up to seventh in the USA Track and Field ratings.
“Getting the fieldhouse has been something of a dream becoming a reality,” he said. “I’m glad to have been a part of that.”
Fischer’s programs also achieved in the classroom, combining to earn NAIA Scholar Team status over 40 times. Over 140 student-athletes have been named NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
“The legacy that Randy created for his program has been great,” Bernatow said. “He ran a clean program with student-athletes that were phenomenal in the classroom, great servant leaders. At the same time, they were pretty good in terms of competitiveness.”
Fischer came to MMU from Dakota State, where he was an assistant coach. He also coached at McCook Central High School in Salem, and West Sioux High School in Hawarden, Iowa.
As an athlete at South Dakota State, Fischer earned All-American status in the steeplechase and qualified for the 1980 Olympic Trials in the marathon.
With 15 grandchildren and a wife who is transitioning to a new role in her job, Randy Fischer decided it was time to be home a little more.
“Most of all, it’s the kids,” he said of his accomplishments. “There have been many class individuals, and I’ve had a lot of fun. The friendships, the relationships, I’m proud to have been a part of that.”
While Fischer has no concrete plans for the immediate future, he expects to spend some time at his lake cabin, as well as a lot of time going to grandchildren’s events, among other things.
“My wife and I would like to travel a bit,” he said. “I’ll definitely spend a lot more family time. It will be nice to have a little more time. We’ll see what that is like.”
An announcement about Fischer’s replacement is scheduled for later this month.
