SIOUX FALLS — After a canceled state tournament last season, the No. 2 Dakota Valley Panthers (21-2) qualified again and played the No. 7 Winner Warriors (20-2) Thursday in the first round of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The Panthers tallied the 65-58 victory over the Warriors to advance to the semifinal game.
“It was definitely different than a regular-season game with preparing,” said sophomore Isaac Bruns in his first state tournament. “It is really fun so far.”
The lead alternated between the Panthers and the Warriors in the first minutes of the game. Winner pulled ahead 14-7 before Dakota Valley called a timeout. Since the timeout, the Panthers clamped down on defense and took a 16-14 lead to end the first quarter.
The Panthers carried the momentum into the second quarter, going on a 16-0 run. Winner scored with under two minutes remaining in the half. Dakota Valley finished the half ahead 36-18.
“In the first half, we defended them really well,” said Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis. “That was the difference because when we defend, we get out in transition very well.”
Dakota Valley shot 50% from the field in the first half, and Winner shot 30%. I. Bruns had 17 for the Panthers at the half. Senior Paul Bruns tallied 12 points and nine rebounds. For Winner, sophomore Ethan Bartels led the Warriors with six points.
Winner started the second half on a 5-0 run. Dakota Valley regained the momentum until Winner senior Brady Fritz went on an 11-0 run with two threes, a fast-break layup and another three to force a timeout from the Panthers. Dakota Valley remained ahead 48-38 at the end of the third.
To start the fourth, the Warriors’ Fritz had the chance for a 4-point play, missing the free throw. The Panthers maintained a 10-point lead throughout the fourth. Winner went on a run in the final minutes, bringing the lead within one possession with less than one minute remaining. P. Bruns increased the Panther lead to three, 61-58, with 32 seconds on the clock. After several fouls from Winner, Dakota Valley solidified the first-round victory, 65-58.
“Our shooting the first half was pretty good, and our defense in the first half was also really good,” said I. Bruns. “We got stops and pushed it. If we keep doing that, we have a pretty good shot to keep winning.”
The Bruns brothers led the Panthers with 52 of their 65 points. I. Bruns led the team with 31 points, five rebounds and one steal. P. Bruns recorded a double-double with 22 points, 21 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist.
Commitment to defense and shot selection can be improved for the Panthers to have the shot at a state title.
“We didn’t move the ball, and we didn’t have enough patience to be a great team most of the night,” said coach Kleis. “We have to be better at that tomorrow to have a chance.”
For Winner, Fritz tallied 28 points, six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. Sophomore Blake Volmer had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.
“We are really happy to be moving on,” said coach Kleis. “When you don’t play your best, you hope and pray you survive, and that is what happened tonight. We are glad to be going onto the state semifinals.”
Dakota Valley will play in tonight’s (Friday) 7:45 p.m. semifinals.
