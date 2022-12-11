WAGNER — Chamberlain beat out three area programs for top honors in the Wagner-Bon Homme Invitational gymnastics meet, held Saturday in Wagner.
Chamberlain finished with a team score of 132.45. Wagner-Bon Homme (125.25) was second, followed by Parkston-Ethan-Hanson (121.2) and Vermillion (118.6) in the six-team event.
Chamberlain’s Amelia Jones (34.9) and Allison Hough (34.45) finished 1-2 in the all-around, followed by Wagner-Bon Homme’s Alexys Rueb (33.85) and Parkston-Ethan-Hanson’s London Sudbeck (33.5).
Jones claimed top marks on balance beam (9.5) and floor exercise (9.4), while Rueb earned the top mark on uneven parallel bars (8.05) and vault (9.1), sharing vault honors with Hough.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Chamberlain 132.45; 2, Wagner-Bon Homme 125.25; 3, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson 121.2; 4, Vermillion 118.6; 5, Stanley County 111.8; 6, West Central 104.65
ALL-AROUND: 1, Amelia Jones C 34.9; 2, Allison Hough C 34.45; 3, Alexys Reub WBH 33.85; 4, London Sudbeck EPH 33.5; 5, Kylah Biggins C 33.25
BARS: 1, Alexys Rueb WBH 8.05; T2, Serena Gapp V, Kylah Biggins C 7.85; 4, Allison Hough C 7.75; 5, London Sudbeck PEH 7.5
BEAM: 1, Amelia Jones C 9.5; T2, London Sudbeck PEH, Allison Hough C 9.05; 4, Jenna Duffek WBH 8.55; 5, Serena Gapp V 8.35
FLOOR: 1, Amelia Jones C 9.4; 2, Kylah Biggins C 9.1; 3, Alexys Rueb WBH 8.7; 4, Allison Hough C 8.55; 5, Jenna Duffek WBH 8.45
VAULT: T1, Alexys Rueb WBH, Allison Hough C 9.1; 3, London Sudbeck PEH 8.85; 4, Kylah Biggins C 8.75; T5, Jenna Duffek WBH, Amelia Jones C 8.6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.