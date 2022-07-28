FREEMAN — Beau Rothschadl went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBI to lead Tabor past Crofton 11-6 in an elimination game in the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Freeman.
Tabor advances to state with the victory. Crofton is eliminated.
Also for Tabor, Hunter Hallock doubled and singled, and Chase Kortan had two hits and two RBI. Joey Slama also had two hits. Riley Rothschadl, Austin White, Nolan Carda and Sam Caba each had a hit in the victory.
Christopher Kleinschmit had two hits, and James Kaiser had a double and two RBI for Crofton. Seth Wiebelhaus, Austin Tramp, Colton Schieffer and Andy Knapp each had a hit in the effort.
Carda picked up the win. Ben Hegge took the loss.
CORSICA — The Mount Vernon Mustangs punched their ticket to state with a 5-1 victory over the Platte Killer Tomatoes in the District 5B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Corsica.
Brady Albrecht homered for Mount Vernon. Bradley Dean went 2-for-4 with a triple in the victory.
Derek Soukup doubled for Platte. Sheldon Gant, Hunter Hewitt, Grant Doom, Hayden Kuiper and Michael Buitenbos each had a hit in the effort.
Luke Tiesler went the distance, striking out five, in the win. Owen London went the distance in the loss, striking out five.
LARCHWOOD, Iowa — Elk Point stayed alive in the District 7B Amateur Baseball Tournament with a 13-3 victory over the Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing Dirt Devils on Wednesday.
Mike Moran had a three-run home run for Elk Point. Preston Fejfar’s two-run double in the eighth finished the game.
Jon Merrigan picked up the win in relief, pitching five scoreless innings.
The district tournament concludes on Saturday. Elk Point will face Akron at 2 p.m. for the final state berth out of the district. Garretson and Larchwood will follow for the District Championship.
Due to a lack of players, the Vermillion Grey Sox have forfeited out of post-season play, including a scheduled opening round matchup against the Yankton Tappers on Thursday in Yankton.
The Tappers will face the Sioux Falls Hops on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Sioux Falls. The loser of that game will face the Tea Steam immediately after.
The winners of Saturday’s two contests will advance to state, which opens Aug. 5-7 in Aberdeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.