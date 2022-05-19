Four members of the Yankton club high school baseball team were recognized as Academic All-State by the South Dakota High School Baseball Association.
Dylan Prouty, Joe Gokie, Landen Loecker and Samuel Kampshoff were honored by the SDHSBA. To be recognized, a senior player must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Here are the area players in Class B programs who were recognized. The student-athlete’s school is noted for co-op programs:
BON HOMME: Carter Uecker
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Noah Larson
MENNO-SCOTLAND: Karson Bierle, Scotland; Kalen Maruska, Scotland
PARKSTON-ETHAN-TRIPP: Ty Neugebauer, Ethan; Caleb Titze, Parkston; Carter Kalda, Parkston; Josh Polreis, Parkston; Max Scott, Parkston
PGDCWL: Caden Foxley, Platte-Geddes; Grayson Hanson, Platte-Geddes; Jackson Neuman, Platte-Geddes
VERMILLION: Ben Burbach, Carter Mart, Charlie Ward, Clayton Sorensen, Jack Kratz, Jake Jensen, Reece Proefrock, Tim Dixon, T.J. Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.