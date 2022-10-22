OMAHA, Neb. — The South Dakota volleyball team tightened its grip on the top spot in the Summit League with a 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23 victory at Omaha on Saturday.

“We played really well as a team today. I felt that they were extremely focused and got better as the match went on,” said USD head coach Leanne Williamson. “Our block picked up in the third and fourth set and made some key stops late in those games!”

