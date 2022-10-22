OMAHA, Neb. — The South Dakota volleyball team tightened its grip on the top spot in the Summit League with a 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23 victory at Omaha on Saturday.
“We played really well as a team today. I felt that they were extremely focused and got better as the match went on,” said USD head coach Leanne Williamson. “Our block picked up in the third and fourth set and made some key stops late in those games!”
With the win, the Coyotes (20-2, 9-1 Summit) extend their win streak to seven games and remain at the top of the league standings. USD leads North Dakota State (8-2) by one game, defending regular season champion Omaha (8-3) by 1 1/2 games, North Dakota (7-3) by two games and preseason favorite Denver (7-4) by 2 1/2 games. The Coyotes now own season sweeps of both Omaha and Denver.
South Dakota received a match-high 26 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke. Juhnke also added 15 digs to record her 15th double-double on the season.
Also for USD, Evelyn Diederich posted 12 kills and Madison Harms had 10 kills. Aimee Adams totaled seven kills with no errors to hit .368 on the match. Brooklyn Schram tallied 48 assists and seven digs.
Omaha (13-8, 8-3) also had a strong offensive line with four hitters in double figures, but it was Shayla McCormick who led the way with 15 kills and 11 digs. Kali Jurgensmeier and Marriah Buss each followed with 12 kills while McKenna Ruch added 11 kills and four blocks.
South Dakota came out strong in set one, hitting .458 percent and taking advantage of Omaha’s service errors. Set two saw the Mavericks fighting back, as they put on a dominating performance while hitting .370 to take set two.
The Coyotes were not to be tamed, however, and they came out swinging after the break, hitting .333 as a team behind Juhnke’s eight kills.
The fourth set was all tied up at 20-20 late before an attack error from Omaha and a kill from Harms gave South Dakota a two-point cushion. The Mavericks were able to survive two match points before a kill from Evelyn Diederich ended the match and gave USD the four-set victory.
“I thought Brooklyn set one of her better matches on the year by putting our hitters in good situations,” Williamson said. “Lolo (Weideman) made some key defensive plays for us, and our attackers all did a great job of capitalizing on their opportunities. This team has done a great job of being in the present and it is showing as we progress through the year!”
South Dakota hosts South Dakota State on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. to fight for another point in the South Dakota Showdown series. From there, the Coyotes head to North Dakota to face the Fighting Hawks on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.
