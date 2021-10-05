SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles claimed two individual state champions, five runners-up and a third place finish in placing third as a team in the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Tennis Tournament. The two-day event concluded on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
“It was an exceptional, outstanding effort from all of our girls,” said Yankton head coach Vanessa Rockne. “The way they competed the last two days was amazing.”
Mitchell won the team title with 499.5 points. Since tennis was divided into two classes, the Kernels have won all three titles.
Rapid City Christian used a strong second day to edge Yankton 408 to 406.5. Pierre finished fourth at 489, followed by St. Thomas More (249.5). Vermillion placed seventh with 156.5 points.
Nora and Sabrina Krajewski claimed state titles for the Gazelles, winning flights two and three singles.
“Those girls are competitors,” Rockne said.
Nora Krajewski faced Mitchell’s Olivia Huber for the championship for a second straight year. Huber, who beat Krajewski for the Eastern South Dakota Conference title last month, took the opening set, but the Gazelle eighth grader rallied to a 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 victory. Nora Krajewski finished with a 29-1 overall record, avenging her lone loss on the season.
“Nora had a heckuva match. It’s the fourth time they’ve played this season, and every one of them was tough,” Rockne said. “In the third set, you could tell that Nora was ready to take over. It was sweet revenge from last year.”
Eighth grader Sabrina Krajewski, third at flight four singles a year ago, moved up to roll past Rapid City Christian’s Zeah Ryherd 6-1, 6-1 in the flight three singles championship. Krajewski finished with a 26-5 record.
“Sabrina just took care of business,” Rockne said. “She looked so confident on the court. She was moving great.”
Yankton’s Maggie Schaefer finished her singles career with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 loss to Rapid City Christian’s Ella Hancock, the defending champion, in the flight one singles title match. Schafer finished with a 28-2 record, with both her losses coming to Hancock.
Yankton eighth grader Paige Mitzel pulled off an upset of second-seeded Allison Hill of Rapid City Christian to advance to the championship at flight six singles. Mitzel dropped a 6-0, 6-1 match to Mitchell’s Megan Mastel, the defending champ, in the final. Mitzel finished with a 17-15 record, including 16-14 at flight six.
“She was so fun to watch. Her energy, when she started playing, you knew she wanted it,” Rockne said. “I was so happy to see her finish the way she did. She’s a hard worker, and she’s been improving all season.”
Schaefer and Nora Krajewski saw their bid for a perfect season at flight one doubles end in the championship, derailed by Rapid City Christian’s Hancock and Hannah Beckloff 6-3, 6-4. Hancock was part of the 2020 flight one championship team. The Gazelles duo finished 29-1.
For Schaefer, the two title berths come a year after she missed state due to injury.
“For her to come back and battle over this season, especially over the last two days, was incredible,” Rockne said of the senior. “She had so much persistence, so much drive. She was willing to go for every single ball with full effort.”
After being upset by St. Thomas More in the semifinals, Sabrina Krajewski and freshman Addison Gordon rolled to a 10-2 victory over Huron. The Gazelles finished with a 22-9 record.
“They were disappointed with the loss, but they didn’t let that affect them,” Rockne said.
Junior Frannie Kouri earned fifth place at flight four singles with a 10-4 victory over Vermillion’s Kasey Hanson. The Yankton junior finished with a 16-8 record.
“Frannie had some battles. It would have been easy for her to just give up,” Rockne said. “But the mental toughness she showed was just incredible. She held her own well.”
Gordon also took home fifth for the Gazelles, beating Kaitlyn Schmahl of St. Thomas More in the flight five placing match. Gordon finished 12-5 on the season.
“Addison Gordon had an exceptional tournament,” Rockne said. “Especially when you consider the injury she had been dealing with prior to the tournament.”
Yankton’s Kayla Marsh and Kouri lost in the fifth place semifinals at flight three doubles. They finished with an 11-12 record.
“They were down 5-0 and came back to win six games,” Rockne said. “Those are the moments you see as a coach that make you exceptionally proud of your players. They’re things that translate into the real world, in one way or another.”
Yankton will graduate two players from this year’s squad: Schaefer and Marsh.
Vermillion’s Emma Jury advanced to the fifth place match at flight one singles, falling to Pierre’s Sydney Tedrow 10-3.
Vermillion’s Saige Jorgensen dropped a 10-7 decision to Madison’s Anna Oetzmann in the flight six singles consolation final.
All three of Vermillion’s doubles teams lost in the fifth place semifinals of their respective flights.
All six of Vermillion’s players in the state tournament are freshmen.
