Mount Marty University remained 15th in the USA Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association men’s NAIA ratings, announced Wednesday.
This was the Lancers’ sixth straight week in the top 25, peaking at 14th.
British Columbia leads the men’s rankings, followed by Southeastern (Florida) and Life (Georgia).
Midland is the top team from the Great Plains Athletic Conference, ranking eighth. Dordt is 14th, followed by Doane in 18th.
The NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held May 25-27 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.