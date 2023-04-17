TUNICA, Miss. – South Dakota ended the first day of the Tunica National Intercollegiate in 11th place as a team. The Coyotes recorded rounds of 297 and 305 on the day. Two individuals placed in the top-25 in Nick LaMotte and Max Schmidtke led by LaMotte’s top-20 placement through 36 holes. 

LaMotte fired the second-lowest round of the opening 18 holes with a three-under par 69. He followed that up with a five-over par 77. LaMotte had three bridies on the day and recorded an eagle on the par-five seventh hole in both rounds. He stands in a tie for 18th place individually. 

