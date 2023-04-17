TUNICA, Miss. – South Dakota ended the first day of the Tunica National Intercollegiate in 11th place as a team. The Coyotes recorded rounds of 297 and 305 on the day. Two individuals placed in the top-25 in Nick LaMotte and Max Schmidtke led by LaMotte’s top-20 placement through 36 holes.
LaMotte fired the second-lowest round of the opening 18 holes with a three-under par 69. He followed that up with a five-over par 77. LaMotte had three bridies on the day and recorded an eagle on the par-five seventh hole in both rounds. He stands in a tie for 18th place individually.
Schmidtke carded rounds of three-over par 75 and one-over par 73 on Monday. He had seven birdies on the day with five of them appearing in the second round. Schmidtke stands in a tie for 25th place heading into the final round tomorrow.
Ben Hicks had rounds of six-over par 78 and four-over par 76 in Monday’s rounds. Hicks recorded five birdies in the two rounds with three of them in the first round. He is in a tie for 53rd place after two rounds of play.
Logan Hamak posted back-to-back scores of five-over par 77 in the first day. He carded six birdies on Monday with five of them coming in the second 18. Hamak joins Hicks in a tie for 53rd place individually.
Hunter Rebrovich scored two rounds of eight-over par 80 in the first two rounds. Rebrovich had five birdies on the day with four in the opening round. He enters tomorrow’s final round in a tie for 65th place.
Ian Johnston recorded rounds of three-over par 75 and an 86 in his first tournament action of the spring. Both of his birdies on Monday came in the second round on the par-five third hole and the par-three 11th hole. In the first round, Johnston sank an eagle on the par-five 14th hole to highlight his first trip around the course. He begins tomorrow in a tie for 68th place individually.
The final round gets underway with tee times beginning at 7:50 a.m. for the Coyotes from Tunica National Golf Course in Tunica, Mississippi.
