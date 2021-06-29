A walk-off wild pitch allowed Yankton to earn a doubleheader split with Sioux Falls West in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Lucas Kampshoff scored from second on a wild pitch that bounced off the front edge of home play and bounced high off the backstop netting, giving Yankton a 2-1 victory in the opener.
West pitcher Charlie Jensen took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but a walk to Oswald was followed by an infield single by Yankton’s Joe Gokie. Rugby Ryken followed with a hit-and-run single, breaking the scoreless tie.
Graham Sanders wasted little time in tying the game, depositing the first pitch in the top of the seventh over the left field fence.
In the bottom of the seventh, Kampshoff drew a one-out walk, moved up on Landon Loecker’s sacrifice and scored from second when the second pitch to Jace McCorkell went awry.
Billy Chatwell, Dylan Ades, Gabe Stahl and Matt Winterton each had a single for West, which outhit Yankton 5-2.
Drew Ryken picked up the win, striking out five in an efficient complete game victory. Jensen struck out 11 in the tough-luck loss.
West bounced back to win the nightcap 12-1 in six innings. A nine-run fourth inning by West secured the victory.
Jamie Legg went 3-for-4 with a double to lead West’s 13-hit barrage. Michael Zeman doubled and singled, driving in four. Ades and Mitch Willis each doubled and singled. Chatwell also had two hits. Sanders and Winterton each had a hit in the victory.
Carson Haak doubled for Yankton. Oswald, Drew Ryken, Rugby Ryken and Connor Teichroew each had a hit.
Ethan Behrend went the distance, striking out six, in the win. Tristan Redman took the loss.
West, 20-10, hosts Aberdeen today (Wednesday). Yankton, 12-18, travels to Renner on Friday.
Vermillion 10, Elk Point-Jefferson 4
VERMILLION — Vermillion built a 6-0 lead and claimed a 10-4 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday at Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
Jack Kratz had two hits, and Willis Robertson and Drew Thelen each doubled for Vermillion. Connor Saunders, Dylan Thelen, Jacob Chaussee, T.J. Tracy and Charlie Ward each had a hit in the victory.
Andrew Nearman went 3-for-4 with a home run for EPJ. Skyler Swatek, Tyler Goehring, Ethan Kelly and Noah Larson each had a hit.
Jacob Jensen pitched five innings for the win. Goehring took the loss.
Vermillion, 11-4, hosts Beresford today (Wednesday).
Youth
Brandon Valley 3-2, Lakers 2-1
BRANDON — The Yankton Lakers dropped a pair of one-run decisions against Brandon Valley in youth baseball action on Wednesday.
Ryland Carroll had two hits to lead Brandon Valley past Yankton 3-2 in the opener.
Landon Dulaney had the other Brandon Valley hit. Gus Scott drove in two runs.
Kael Garry went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Yankton. Owen Wishon also doubled. Evan Serck and Mark Kathol each had a hit in the effort.
Brayden Miller picked up the win, striking out four in the complete game effort. Wishon took the loss, with Matthew Sheldon striking out two in three innings of shutout relief.
Carroll’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Brandon Valley to a 2-1 victory in the nightcap.
Dulaney had three hits for Brandon Valley. Caleb Finn doubled in the victory.
Wishon doubled for Yankton. Sheldon and Braeden Johnke each had a hit.
Wyatt Melcher picked up the win, striking out seven. Garry took the loss, striking out three in a complete game effort.
The Lakers, 17-14, host Watertown on Friday. Start time for the twinbill is 1 p.m.
Reds 12-3, Harrisburg 9-9
HARRISBURG — The Yankton Reds earned a doubleheader split with Harrisburg in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
Yankton took advantage of 13 walks to claim the opener 12-9.
Easton Feser had two doubles and two RBI to lead Yankton. Sam Gokie and Gavin Johnson each doubled. Tate Beste also had a hit. Beck Ryken walked four times, scoring three times.
Griffen Schlapkohl had a double and four RBI for Harrisburg.
Owen Eidsness picked up the win in relief of Feser, who struck out five in his 3 1/3 innings of work. Ryken got the final two outs for the save. Cooper Rilling took the loss in relief.
Harrisburg bounced back to claim the nightcap 9-3.
Griffin Smith went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI for Harrisburg. Collin Wright added a double.
Beste, Feser and Jace Sedlacek each had a hit for Yankton.
Christopher Simunek picked up the win in relief. Sedlacek took the loss.
The Reds, 18-6, travel to Mitchell White on Thursday.
