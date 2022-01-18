COLTON — The Vermillion Tanager wrestling squad dropped a pair of duals against Tri-Valley and West Central in a Dak 12 quadrangular in Colton Tuesday night.
Vermillion lost to the host Tri-Valley 48-36. Vermillion’s Connor Mattson, Hayden Schroeder, Connor Peterson and Rollie French won by fall. Zach brady and Michael Roob won by forfeit.
Schroeder, Roob, and Brady picked up second wins against West Central in a 54-23 loss. All three wrestlers won by fall. Caleb Emerson added a win by fall for the Tanagers.
Dakota Valley/EPJ vs. Madison
DELL RAPIDS — Both Dakota Valley and Elk Point-Jefferson lost duals to Madison Tuesday night in Dell Rapids.
Madison defeated Elk Point-Jefferson 58-22 and Dakota Valley 78-4.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Lucas Hueser, Noah Thooft, Noah McDermott and Gavin Jacobs picked up wins. Hueser, Thooft and McDermott won by fall and Jacobs by a 14-1 major decision.
Dakota Valley’s lone win over Madison came from Jackson Boonstra, who won an 11-2 major decision over Jess Englert.
Parkston 44, Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon 30
TYNDALL — Parkston picked up a 44-30 win over Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon Tuesday night in Tyndall.
Parkston’s Kaden Holzbauer, Carter Sommer, Wyatt Anderson, noah Mahoney and Lane Johnson earned wins by fall over their opponents. Kash Neugebauer and Porter Neugebauer added 9-0 and 10-2 major decisions respectively. Gage Reichert earned a 5-3 win and Kolter Kramer a 7-3 win.
Brady Beirema, Jaymison Bjorum, Tyrus Bietz and Isaac Crownover all tallied wins via pin for BHSA. Dj Rueb won by forfeit.
KWLPG Quad
WHITE LAKE — Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes swept their opponents in a home quadrangular with Wanger, Faulkton Area and McCook Centrtal-Montrose Tuesday night in White Lake.
KWLPG defeated Faulkton Area 51-21, McCook Central-Montrose 33-29 and Wagner 53-16. Wagner lost to McCook Central-Montrose 50-23 as well.
Johnny Lenz, Kenyon Kuiper, Kasen Konstanz and Grayson Hanson earned win by pin for KWLPG against Faulkton Area. Carter Lenz, Chase Varilek and Adley Reindl added wins by decision. Gavin Braun and Levi Nightingale earned wins by forfeit.
Against McCook Central-Montrose, six wrestlers earned their second wins of the evening. Braun, Johnny Lenz, Konstanz, Varilek, Hanson and Nightingale all earned their second wins. Lucas Lenz and Kameron Styles joined those four in the win column for the dual.
Against Wagner, Braun, Johnny Lenz, Konstanz, Varilek, Lucas Lenz, Hanson, Reindl, Nightingal and Dalton Deffenbaugh each earned wins for KWLPG. Waqner’s Jhett Breen, Riley Roberts, Tim Bouza and Brennan Leines each earned wins against KWLPG.
In their match with McCook Central-Montrose, Wagner’s Breen, Leines, Nolan Dvorak and Karstyn Lhotak each earned wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.