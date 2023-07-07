SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Fury Red finished winless in pool play after an 8-7 loss to the Brookings Outlaws in the ‘A’ division of the USA South Dakota JO Fast Pitch Softball Tournament, Friday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.
Olivia Girard had two home runs and three RBI for Yankton. Regan Garry also homered, driving in two. Brooklyn Townsend doubled, and Logan Miller, Paige Hatch, Annika Gordon and Gracie Brockberg each had a hit in the effort.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out five.
Sanford Red 15, Fury Red 5
SIOUX FALLS — The Sanford Sports Academy Red team scored 10 runs in the first inning to claim a 15-5 victory over Yankton Fury Red in pool play for the USA South Dakota JO Fast Pitch Softball Tournament, Friday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.
Brooklyn Townsend had two hits and Elle Feser had a home run and two RBI for Yankton. Paige Hatch had a hit and two RBI. Logan Miller, Annika Gordon and Olivia Girard each had a hit in the effort.
Bailey Sample took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.