SALEM — The Chamberlain girls and Baltic boys claimed top honors in the McCook Central-Montrose Invitational cross country meet, held Tuesday at the McCook Country Club in Salem.
Baltic won the boys’ title 26 to 31 over Winner Area. Freeman Academy-Marion was fifth with 55 points.
Chamberlain’s Dom Santiago finished the 5,000-meter course in 17:38.55 to edge Freeman Academy-Marion’s Titus Roesler (17:40.40) and Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder (17:44.10) for the boys’ title.
Chamberlain’s girls finished with 16 points, well ahead of Flandreau (40) and Colman-Egan (42). Ethan-Parkston was the top area team, placing seventh with 60 points.
Burke’s Hallie Person won in 19:52.06 over the 5,000-meter course, beating out Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans (20:27.81) for the title. Ethan-Parkston’s Lindsey Roth was third in 21:07.63. Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner (22:22.74) and Menno’s Morgan Edelman (22:24.91) each finished in the top 10, placing ninth and 10th.
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Baltic 26, Winner Area 31, Garretson 49, Chamberlain 52, Freeman Academy-Marion 55, Flandreau 62, Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Ethan-Parkston 68, Dell Rapids 83, Mitchell Christian 87, Lake Preston 95, Deubrook Area 104, McCook Central-Montrose 112, Burke 134, Hanson 155
TOP 10: 1, Dom Santiago, Chamberlain 17:38.55; 2, Titus Roesler, Freeman Academy-Marion 17:40.40; 3, Josiah Schroeder, Canistota 17:44.10; 4, Preston Bohl, Garretson 18:06.22; 5, Kade Watson, Winner Area 18:22.59; 6, Jacob Vogel, Dell Rapids St. Mary 18:30.42; 7, Declain Tveit, Chamberlain 18:39.85; 8, Nate Hargreaves, Tri-Valley 19:00.92; 9, Gavin Holt, Baltic 19:04.66; 10, Logan Anderson, Dell Rapids 19:08.68
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Chamberlain 16, Flandreau 40, Colman-Egan 42, Garretson 48, Burke 53, Winner Area 54, Ethan-Parkston 60, Howard 67, DeSmet 70, Deubrook Area 88, Parker 99, Dell Rapids St. Mary 121
TOP 10: 1, Hallie Person, Burke 19:52.06; 2, Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain 20:27.81; 3, Lindsey Roth, Ethan-Parkston 21:07.63; 4, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 21:13.84; 5, Ellie Olsen, Deubrook Area 21:31.26; 6, Kara Roshone, Canistota 21:47.98; 7, Brie Peters, Tri-Valley 21:59.72; 8, Libby Hursey, Flandreau 22:13.08; 9, Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 22:22.74; 10, Morgan Edelman, Menno 22:24.91
Dakota Valley Inv.
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Sioux City (Iowa) East swept team honors at the Dakota Valley Invitational cross country meet, held Tuesday at Adams Nature Preserve.
In the boys’ division, East beat out host Dakota Valley 17 to 38. Sioux City West was third at 41.
Dakota Valley’s Blake Schmiedt won the 5,000-meter boys’ race in 16:02.33. beating out East’s Ryan Campbell (16:46.11) and Owen Hoak (16:50.28).
East edged Woodbury Central 22 to 27 for the varsity girls’ title, led by the 1-2 finish of Kaia Downs (17:46.36) and Sydney Helt (19:04.19). Centerville’s Lillie Eide was the top area finish, placing sixth in 20:13.03. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Heather Stark (20:22.32) was ninth.
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Sioux City East 17, Dakota Valley 38, Sioux City West 41, Woodbury Central 64, Elk Point-Jefferson 83
TOP 10: 1, Blake Schmiedt, Dakota Valley 16:02.33; 2, Ryan Campbell, SC East 16:46.11; 3, Owen Hoak, SC East 16:50.28; 4, Theo Moseman, Lawton-Bronson 16:50.65; 5, Dajon Wright, SC East 16:55.19; 6, Tristen Jessen, Woodbury Central 17:01.53; 7, Easton Gelinne, SC West 17:09.45; 8, Jordy Cambara, SC West 17:13.53; 9, Noah Schroder, Canton 17:19.80; 10, Jace Rausch, Tea Area 17:23.46
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Sioux City East 22, Woodbury Central 27, Tea Area 52, Lawton-Bronson 58, Elk Point-Jefferson 83, Sioux City West 118
TOP 10: 1, Kaia Downs, SC East 17:46.36; 2, Sydney Helt, SC East 19:04.19; 3, Erika Kuntz, Woodbury Central 19:35.79; 4, Jolee Mesz, Lawton-Bronson 19:39.73; 5, Sarahy Hamman, Woodbury Central 20:01.29; 6, Lillie Eide, Centerville 20:13.03; 7, Hayley Korver, Tea Area 20:15.01; 8, Katie Lammers, SC East 20:17.12; 9, Heather Stark, Elk Point-Jefferson 20:22.32; 10, Sarah Putze, Woodbury Central 20:27.97
