BRANDON — Renner rallied from a 6-1 deficit to claim a 7-6 victory over Pierre in the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament.
Renner (30-10) will advance to today’s (Tuesday) championship game, with Sioux Falls East needing to win twice to claim the title. Pierre (26-19) was eliminated with the loss.
Zach Ridl and Andy Moen each had two hits for Renner. Sam Stukel doubled, Aspen Dahl had a hit and Austin Henry drove in two runs in the victory.
Jayden Wiebe had three of Pierre’s nine hits. Lincoln Kienholz, Maguire Raske, Andy Gordon, Cade Hinkle, Jack Merkwan and Elliot Leif each had a hit, with Leif driving in two runs.
Ethan Fredrickson pitched three innings of relief for the win. Dahl pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Gordon took the loss in relief.
S.F. East 4, R.C. Post 22 1
BRANDON — Sioux Falls East’s Andrew Evenson held Rapid City Post 22 to five hits and one run in a 4-1 victory over the Hardhats in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, Monday in Brandon.
Ryne Hammerstrom had two hits for East (39-11), which advanced to today’s (Tuesday) final against Renner with the victory. Ty Schafer, Nate Sprenkle, Tate Schafer, Aidan Beck and Nate Olson each had a hit in the victory.
Drew Scherbenske had a pair of doubles for Rapid City (33-27). Wyatt Anderson, Blake Weaver and Jed Jensen each had a hit in the effort.
Evenson struck out four in the complete game victory. Scherbenske took the loss, with Weaver pitching 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.