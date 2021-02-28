ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College completed a four-game weekend sweep of Mount Marty with a pair of victories in baseball action on Sunday.
In the opener, Benedictine used a four-run third inning to take control for a 6-3 victory.
Charlie Illg doubled for Mount Marty. Josh Roemen and Billy Hancock each had a hit.
Dylan Nicholson took the loss, striking out four in his five innings of work. Myles Brown pitched a scoreless sixth for the Lancers.
Benedictine completed the sweep with a 10-2 victory in the nightcap.
Julito Fazzini, Alex Lagrutta and Zane Salley each had a hit for MMU.
Gavin Schultz took the loss for the Lancers.
Mount Marty, now 4-4, is scheduled to open the home portion of its season on March 6-7, hosting Dickinson (North Dakota) State for a four-game set. Each doubleheader is scheduled to begin at noon at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
