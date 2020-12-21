TYNDALL — Alcester-Hudson’s Kaden Kleinhans nearly matched Bon Homme’s total, finishing with 17 points in a 34-19 victory over the Cavaliers in a low-scoring boys’ basketball contest on Monday.
Kleinhans also had eight rebounds and four blocked shots for Alcester-Hudson. Jaxon Doering added nine points and 12 rebounds in the victory.
Karsten Kozak led Bon Homme with eight points and 12 rebounds. Carter Uecker finished with three assists.
Alcester-Hudson, 2-2, is off until a Jan. 5 trip to Avon. Bon Homme hosts Winner on Dec. 29.
Alcester-Hudson won the JV game 36-29.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (2-2) 7 10 6 11 — 34
BON HOMME (0-4) 8 1 6 4 — 19
Hanson 68, KWL 38
MITCHELL — Ethan Cheeseman posted 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Hanson to a 68-38 rout of Kimball-White Lake in boys’ basketball action on Monday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Noah Price scored 17 points and Hayden Bahmuller netted 11 points for Hanson. Riley Ferry added 10 points in the victory.
Dawson Miller led KWL with 11 points. Jaxon Christensen added nine points.
Hanson, 4-0, returns to the Corn Palace on Dec. 30 to face Aberdeen Christian. KWL hosts Highmore-Harrold today (Tuesday).
KIMBALL-WL (1-2) 16 6 11 5 — 38
HANSON (4-0) 22 17 16 13 — 68
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.