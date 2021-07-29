TABOR – Tabor ran through the Region 4B Tournament to make it to their third state tournament in four years, and they used the help of four Wagner kids to make this push.
“I think they have meshed really well together and I think what helped is there was not one or two coming from Wagner, it was a group of four,” Tabor manager Gary Kortan said. “They always have their own little group to fall back on, rather than just another guy and our guys really accepted them.”
Tabor has utlitized guys like Nolan Carda from Wagner in key ways this season. Carda and Riley Rothschadl are the two players in terms of batting who have led the team in batting average. Rothschadl is batting .521 in 24 games for Tabor. He also has two home runs and 26 RBI. Carda is hitting .432 with one home run and 27 RBI.
“Riley, for being a teener kid still, he’s just an amazing hitter,” Kortan said. “We always talk about putting the ball in play and if you look at some of those guys’ walk-to-strikeout ratios, specifically Rothschadl, Carda and Trent Herrboldt. Between the three of them they’ve walked 50 times and only struck out five times.”
Tabor is also eight pitchers deep according to Kortan. Rothschadl has pitched 33 2/3 innings with a .832 earned run average. Herrboldt has thrown 31 1/3 innings with a 2.68 ERA. Carda, Carter Uecker and Dustin Honomichl have thrown over 20 innings. Dawson Bietz is one out short of 20 innings this summer.
“Some of the guys that were struggling or they’re pitching numbres aren’t the greatest, we kept working with them weekly truing to get them to improve,” Kortan said. “I think we’ve done that, and going into this weekend I think we have seven or eight arms and it’s going to take all of them to see if we can get this done.”
Tabor takes on Big Stone City in the opening round, with a matchup of either Vermillion or Redfield in the second round. Both Vermillion and Redfield made the state tournament in high school ball this spring. Kortan believes Vermillion is the favorite this weekend.
“Vermillion is in the field, and we are 0-4 against Vermillion dating back to the spring in high school ball, and now this summer,” Kortan said. We’re not overlooking anybody, we’re taking it one game at a time, but Vermillion sticks out to me as probably the favorite. We respect their program a lot, and we’re just looking forward to getting a chance to compete against everybody.”
Tabor and Big Stone City kick the tournament off at 10 a.m. Friday. Tabor holds an 18-9 record entering the tournament.
“I think the kye to our success is good pitching, which usually leads to success, and for the most part we’ve thrown the ball really well this year,” Kortan said. “Our challenge is going to be to relax and just play ball, because I feel we have a very talented team and we just need to go out there and do what we’ve been doing.”
