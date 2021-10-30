One defensive stop.
And then?
Who knows what could have happened.
What did happen, though, was that Hastings escaped Crane-Youngworth Field with a 28-21 victory over Mount Marty on Saturday afternoon in a GPAC football game that saw a wild finish.
Just how wild?
“We always say, ‘Empty the barrel,’ and I can tell you, I don’t have anything left in the chamber,” Mount Marty quarterback Torren Devericks said.
In a contest that earlier saw a 99-yard touchdown pass, Hastings answered a Mount Marty touchdown with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with one of its own to take a 28-14 lead with 2:42 on the clock.
A dagger it wasn’t, however.
Following a 63-yard completion to Trey Hansen on the first play of the ensuing drive, Devericks hit wide receiver Jonah Miyazawa for a 12-yard touchdown completion — Miyazawa’s third of the game — to get the Lancers within a score.
All Mount Marty needed was a defensive stop to get the ball back.
Hastings, though, converted on a 4th & 1 play with 59 seconds remaining to keep the ball, and the Broncos wound out the remainder of the time to secure the victory.
As disappointed as the Lancers (0-9) were with the defeat in their home finale, they at least saw some fight, according to head coach John Michaletti.
“What we saw is that we can bounce back from adversity,” he said.
“That’s part of why football applies to life. We all face adversity, and all we can do is learn from it and move on.”
Despite surrendering 483 total yards and touchdowns of 38, 99, 46 and 58 yards, the Mount Marty defense kept the Lancers in the game thanks to forced punts on five consecutive drives between the third and fourth quarters.
Mount Marty’s offense, however, didn’t find a spark in the second half until Miyazawa hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
“The next step is to now do it all together,” Michaletti said.
Early in the second quarter, the Lancers appeared ready to take a lead and develop some momentum. With the game tied 7-7, they marched down the field and got to within the Hastings’ 5-yard line. Four consecutive runs didn’t result in a touchdown and the Lancers turned the ball over on downs just inside the 1-yard line.
On the next play, Hastings quarterback Nick Moss threw a deep pass along the right sideline to Garrett Esch, who hauled in and ran the rest of the way for a 99-yard touchdown.
“On that next play, we knew they’d probably try to take a shot because they were backed up so far,” Michaletti said. “We just got caught looking in the wrong place and they burned us.”
Tyree Nesmith carried the ball 26 times for 242 yards and two touchdowns for Hastings, while Esch caught four passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
For the Lancers, Devericks completed 18-of-32 passes for 261 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, while Miyazawa caught seven of those throws for 133 yards. The Lancers were held to 46 rushing yards on 30 carries.
The Mount Marty defense recorded three sacks on the day (one each by Brandon Dannenbring, Cameron Middleton and Tevita Tomasi) and Braden Swan recorded an interception.
“This is a tough one,” Miyazawa said. “The close ones are the ones that hurt the most.”
Mount Marty will have next Saturday off before wrapping up its inaugural season Nov. 13 at Midland down in Fremont, Nebraska.
Regardless of what happens in that season finale, the Lancers are determined to bounce back in 2022, according to Devericks.
“This is new to me; new to a lot of us,” he said. “We’ll remember this as we head into the off-season. We’ll all refuse to let it happen again.”
