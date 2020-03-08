LINCOLN, Neb. — Even in the midst of disappointment, Kaci Day was still able to muster a smile.
And some optimism.
Yes, her Ponca girls’ basketball team had just suffered a 41-37 loss in the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska State Tournament, but Day wasn’t overly upset.
“Obviously we would rather have the gold, but this is still a great way to end it,” she said after Saturday night’s loss at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
“There are so many other teams that would kill to be in this spot, so you just can’t take it too hard, because it’s a great way to end your season or your career.”
Yet, it was Ponca (23-5) on the state’s big stage — the program’s first championship game appearance since 1993.
A year after losing in the first round of the state tournament, Ponca appeared ready to take the next step toward a title with a solid first half against the defending champion.
The Indians built a 20-15 halftime lead thanks to 61 percent shooting and a series of baskets in transition.
The final two quarters were much more difficult for Ponca, however.
“In the second half, they picked up their intensity and we just didn’t react very well, and didn’t rebound very well,” head coach Bob Hayes said.
Hastings St. Cecilia took the lead in the third quarter and built as much as a nine-point cushion midway through the fourth.
Ponca, though, got to within 36-33 on a three-pointer by freshman Ashlyn Kingsbury with 2:00 on the clock. The Indians missed two free throws with 1:18 left and then missed a three-pointer on the next trip, and Hastings St. Cecilia iced it with free throws.
Day finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four steals in the final game of her career, while Kingsbury added 15 points and five rebounds.
Kingsbury, a 5-foot-11 forward, averaged 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per game coming into the state tournament, and scored 43 points during the three games in Lincoln.
“It’s nice to know she’s a freshman,” Hayes said, with a smile.
“She’s got some work to do, but she has great tools and we think she could be pretty special.”
For seniors Breanna Gill, Meg Keller, Morgan Nelson and Day, they wrapped up their basketball careers with three trips to the state tournament.
“It’s been so great, we all get along so well,” Day said.
“There’s no better way to end it than this, and there’s nobody else I’d rather be with.”
