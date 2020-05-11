MOUNT VERNON — Bradley Dean went 5-5 with three runs scored and Eric Giblin went 4-4 as Mount Vernon beat the Yankton Lakers 11-1 in a non-league amateur baseball game Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon.
It was the debut for the Lakers, a new amateur team this season.
Cameron Deinert pitched four no-hit innings for Mount Vernon, while Eric Denning allowed one hit in three shutout innings. Yankton’s lone run came in the top of the ninth inning.
Collin Zahrbock doubled, singled and scored the only run for the Lakers, while Rex Ryken singled. Levi Wiersma drove in the run. Kieren Luellman pitched the first three innings with five strikeouts, while Jett Olszewski, Zahrbock and Miles Carda also took the mound.
Yankton opens South Central League play Thursday at Lesterville.
YANKTON (0-1) 000 000 001 — 1 3 4
MT. VERNON 120 200 24X — 11 19 1
Cameron Deinert, Eric Denning (5), Luke Tiesler (8) and Deric Denning; Kieren Luellman, Jett Olszewski (4), Collin Zahrbock (8), Miles Carda (9) and Jacob Just
