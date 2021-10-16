Several area teams will begin their quest for state championships on Thursday, Oct. 21, as first-round playoffs for South Dakota small-school classes and Nebraska 8-man classes will begin on that date.
South Dakota selected 16 teams per class in 11B and the three nine-man classes, with quarterfinals on Oct. 28, semifinals on Nov. 5 and finals set for Nov. 11-13 in Vermillion.
— In Class 11B, Elk Point-Jefferson, Beresford and Wagner earned post-season berths.
EPJ (6-2) is the fifth seed and will host St. Thomas More (5-3). Wagner (5-3) is the 13th seed and will travel to Groton Area (7-1). Beresford (5-3) is the 14th seed and will travel to Mount Vernon-Plankinton (7-1).
— In Class 9AA, Canistota-Freeman, Parkston, Bon Homme and Platte-Geddes each qualified for post-season play.
Bon Homme (3-5) will travel to second-seeded Parkston (6-2). The game is a rematch of Bon Homme’s Sept. 24 homecoming game, won by Parkston 46-7.
Platte-Geddes (6-2) is the ninth seed and will travel to Chester Area (6-2) for a 7 p.m. contest.
Canistota-Freeman (4-4) is the 11th seed, and will travel to Florence-Henry (7-1) for a 7 p.m. contest.
— In Class 9B, Avon, Gayville-Volin and Alcester-Hudson qualified for post-season play.
Avon (8-0) is the top seed and will host Estelline-Hendricks (1-7) in a 7 p.m. contest.
Gayville-Volin (5-2) is the fourth seed and will host Langford Area (1-7) in a 6 p.m. contest.
Alcester-Hudson (4-3) is the eighth seed and will host Sully Buttes (4-4).
Nebraska 8-Man
First-round action in Nebraska Class D1 and Class D2 will begin on Oct. 21. Teams were seeded 1-16 in after establishing East and West brackets, and will be reseeded 1-16 after the opening round.
— In Class D1, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-2) is the eighth seed and will host EMF (7-1).
— In Class D2, Allen, Bloomfield, Wausa, Wynot and Creighton each advanced to post-season play.
Bloomfield (7-1) earned the third seed on its side of the bracket and will host Wausa (4-4).
Wynot (6-2) is the sixth seed and will host Mead (4-4).
Creighton (4-4) is the 15th seed and will travel to Pender (8-0).
Allen (3-5) is the 16th seed and will travel to Humphrey St. Francis (8-0).
