WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Andes Central-Dakota Christian scored 26 points in the third quarter to take the lead over Wessington Springs and win 70-67.
Halle Olson hit a double-double with 22 points and 10 blocks to help lead the Thunder. Josie Brouwer followed with 18 points and had four steals.
Wessington-Spring was led by Avery Orth, who also had a double-double in the game. Orth put up 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Kirstie Munsen followed in scoring with 18 points.
ACDC, 9-1, hosts Bon-Homme on Thursday. Wessington Springs, 6-5, hosts Sanborn Central- Woonsocket on Thursday.
ACDC (9-1) 14 14 26 16 — 70
WESSINGTON SPRINGS (6-5) 16 21 16 14 — 67
Avon 65, Burke 58
AVON — Courtney Sees’ 27 points and nine rebounds powered the Avon Pirates past the Burke Cougars 65-58 Tuesday.
McKenna Kocmich added 15 points and four steals for Avon.
Elly Witt registered 21 points for Burke.
Avon improved to 5-7, while Burke fell to 5-6.
The Pirates play Saturday at Kimball-White Lake while Burke hosts Boyd County (Nebraska) Thursday.
BURKE (5-6) 11 24 13 10 — 58
AVON (5-7) 16 16 14 19 — 65
Centerville 52, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 22
TRIPP — The Centerville Tornadoes scored 31 points by halftime to bring them to a 52-22 victory over Tripp-Delmont-Armour in girls’ basketball on Tuesday.
Kiera Austin led the Tornadoes with 11 points in the game. Makenzie Meyer followed with 10.
Megan Reiner scored eight points to lead the TDA Nighthawks.
Centerville, 10-2, will travel to Viborg-Hurley on Thursday. TDA, 4-7, travels to Burke on Friday.
CENTERVILLE(10-2) 17 14 13 8 — 52
TDA (4-7) 6 2 5 9 — 22
Wagner 74, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 55
MOUNT VERNON — The Wagner Red Raiders put up 27 points in the second quarter to carry them to a 75-55 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Tuesday in girls’ basketball action.
Freshman Ashlyn Koupal scored 36 points in the game to lead the Red Raiders. Emma Yost hit a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
The MVP Titans were led by Emilee Fox, who scored 15 points. Reagan Rus put up 14 points to follow.
Wagner, 11-1, will travel to Scotland on Thursday to face the Scotland Highlanders. MVP, 6-5, hosts Winner on Friday.
WAGNER (11-1) 16 27 13 18 — 74
MVP (6-5) 13 13 13 16 — 55
Menno 55, Gayville-Volin 50
MENNO — Menno scored 30 points in the second half to take them to a 55-50 win over Gayville-Volin in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Layne Schmidt scored 15 points to lead the Menno Wolves. Ashton Massey had eight assists and eight rebounds to lead the team in both categories.
Maia Achen put up 19 points in the game to lead the Raiders. Taylor Hoxeng followed with 13 points.
Menno, 3-10, will travel to Corsica on Friday to face the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars. Gayville-Volin, 2-9, travels on Thursday to Canton.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (2-9) 10 17 4 19 — 50
MENNO (3-10) 12 13 15 15 — 55
Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 40
PLATTE — The Parkston Trojans scored 28 points in the second half to get a 48-40 win over Platte-Geddes.
The Parkston Trojans were led Faith Oakley, who scored 11 points. Abby Hohn put up 10 points to follow.
Baleigh Nachtigal scored 10 points to lead Platte-Geddes in scoring. The Black Panthers were defensively led by Karly VanDerWerf’s 11 rebounds.
Parkston, 7-4, will be hosting Lennox on Thursday. Platte-Geddes, 4-8, hosts Colome on Friday.
PARKSTON (7-4) 11 9 13 15 — 48
PLATTE-GEDDES (4-8) 8 14 9 9 — 40
Hartington-New. 47, Plainview 41
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — The Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats got 14 points from McKenzie Bruning as they defeated the Plainview Pirates 47-41 Tuesday.
Zoey Gratzfeld added 13 points for the Wildcats.
Abbie Kromarek registered 18 points for Plainview. Teya Boyer added 11 points.
Hartington-Newcastle improved to 7-8, while Plainview fell to 10-8.
The Wildcats host Winnebago Thursday, while the Pirates play at Osmond-Randolph Thursday.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (7-8) 11 14 14 8 — 47
PLAINVIEW (10-8) 4 5 21 11 — 41
Scotland 45, Alcester-Hudson 41
SCOTLAND — The game was tied 20-20 at half, but the Scotland Highlanders were able to edge the Cubs with a 45-41 score in girls’ basketball on Tuesday.
Martina DeBoer led the Highlanders’ offensively by scoring 10 points. Trinity Bietz grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the defensive.
Elly Doering had a double-double in the game to lead Alcester-Hudson, scoring 17 points and getting 10 rebounds.
Scotland, 8-5, will host Wagner on Thursday. Alcester-Hudson, 5-6, will host Dell Rapids St. Mary on Thursday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-6) 11 9 12 9 — 41
SCOTLAND (8-5) 9 11 10 15 — 45
Bon Homme 56, Kimball-White Lake 46
TYNDALL — Bon Homme built a 25-18 lead at halftime to help carry them to a 56-46 victory in girls’ basketball action.
Jaden Kortan scored 16 points to lead the Cavaliers. Both Kenadee Kozak and Jurni Vavruska scored 14 points to help assist Bon Homme.
The Kimball-White Lake WiLdKats were led by Harley Namanny’s 17 points.
Bon Homme, 5-6, will travel to Lake Andes to play ACDC on Thursday. Kimball-White Lake, 6-5, will host Avon on Saturday.
KWL (6-5) 5 13 7 21 — 46
BON HOMME (5-6) 21 4 13 18 — 56
