WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Andes Central-Dakota Christian scored 26 points in the third quarter to take the lead over Wessington Springs and win 70-67.

Halle Olson hit a double-double with 22 points and 10 blocks to help lead the Thunder. Josie Brouwer followed with 18 points and had four steals.

