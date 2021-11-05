HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans were upset-minded going into their C2 quarterfinal match against the Norfolk Catholic Knights.
But the Trojans would come up 10 yards short, falling to the Knights 20-13.
The ninth-seeded Trojans entered Friday night’s contest coming off a 20-7 win over North Platte St. Patrick’s while the top-seeded Knights advanced last week with a 35-6 victory over Crofton in the first round.
Friday also marked a rematch for both teams. In the season finale, the Knights took down the Trojans 27-20.
The first quarter’s scoring was defined by special teams mistakes. Right from the get-go, the Trojans fumbled the opening kickoff. The Knights recovered and the ensuing drive led to a Kanyon Talton touchdown run with 9:29 left in the quarter, putting Norfolk Catholic up 7-0.
The following Trojan drive stalled around midfield, but the Knights muffed the punt, allowing the Trojans to scoop the ball up and take it the rest of the way to the endzone for a game-tying touchdown with 6:11 left in the quarter.
A promising Trojan drive at the end of the first quarter ended with a turnover on downs at the Knights’ 19 yard line early in the second quarter.
The remainder of the half would be scoreless with another promising Trojan drive ended with an endzone interception with 22 seconds in the half. The game was knotted 7-7 at the break.
The third quarter would have a familiar start, but this time, it was the Knights fumbling the opening kickoff, leading to a Trojan recovery. Easton Becker took the ball into the endzone with 7:42 left in the quarter to give the Trojans a 13-7 lead.
However, the Knights retook the lead on a short Brandon Kollars touchdown run with seven seconds left in the quarter.
The dagger came late in the fourth quarter on another Talton touchdown run with 2:32 remaining in the game.
However, the Trojans weren’t going quietly into that good night. Cedar marched down the field in a drive that included a successful first-down conversion on fourth and 22 with 47 seconds left. However, the Trojans were stopped on the Knights’ 10 with seven seconds left in the game.
Statistically, Cedar Catholic gave the Knights all they could handle, outgaining them 229 yards to 160 yards. Although Cedar ran 21 more plays the Norfolk Catholic, the Knights still had a slight edge in time of possession.
Cedar Catholic head coach Chat Cattau said he was proud of how his team battled.
“You’ve got to give our kids some credit,” he said. “They battled back and made a first down and we gave ourselves a chance. We made some mistakes — special teams on both sides were absolutely huge tonight — and it really kept both teams in the game. … We’re not going to fault the kids. It was a great high school game and the kids on both sides played their hearts out.”
Overall, he said he was happy with the team’s season.
“To go 8-3 and overcome some injuries that we had over the course of the year, we really battled each and every week,” he said.
