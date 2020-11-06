Just short.
Yankton’s quest for a trip to the DakotaDome fell just short.
Three-time defending champion Pierre, seeded third this year, upended the Bucks 21-12 in Friday night’s semifinals of the Class 11AA football playoffs at Crane-Youngworth Field.
As the Governors (8-2) ran off to their locker room to celebrate another trip to the finals, the Bucks (8-2) were left to pick up the pieces.
“I’m proud of this team and what they did,” Yankton head coach Brady Muth said, as he walked off the field for the final time this fall.
“We just came up short, and we’ll have to live with that.”
Unlike their regular season matchup against Pierre (and like much of their season), the Bucks were unable to turn the tide in the second half.
Each team scored a touchdown in the first half, but Yankton’s extra point after a Trevor Fitzgerald 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was blocked. That sent Pierre to the locker room with a 7-6 halftime lead.
The Governors added to their lead when Maguire Raske caught a short pass from quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and turned it into a 79-yard touchdown completion at the 6:22 mark of the third quarter.
Yankton later faced a 4th & 1 play at the Pierre 2-yard line early in the fourth quarter, but Fitzgerald was stopped short on a run up the middle. The Governors, though, weren’t able to move the ball and their punt went short.
Forty seconds later, Fitzgerald scored on a 1-yard run, but a two-point conversion pass fell incomplete and Pierre maintained a 14-12 lead with 8:32 remaining.
The Governors put things away with a Kienholz 49-yard touchdown pass to Regan Bollweg, which gave the visitors a 21-12 lead with 4:10 remaining.
Yankton’s final drive ended with an interception, and the Governors were able to kneel out the clock.
Pierre’s defense pressured the Yankton offensive line the entire game, and the Bucks were only able to complete 4-of-17 passes for 33 yards. Fitzgerald was able to run for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, and senior Corbin Sohler rushed for 33 yards on 15 carries.
“Just like we thought it would be, it was going to be who was the more physical team,” Muth said, “and our level of physicality wasn’t as good as it should have been.
“We struggled with that.”
Kienholz, only a sophomore, completed 9-of-20 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns (he was intercepted once by Yankton senior Mason Ruzicka), and Raske ran the ball 28 times for 130 yards.
The Governors will face top-seeded Brookings in next Friday night’s Class 11AA championship game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
“Pierre is a good football team, and we told the kids all week to play like it could be their last game,” Muth said. “I don’t doubt anything that they did, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
PIERRE (8-2) 7 0 7 7 — 21
YANKTON (8-2) 0 6 0 6 — 12
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PHS — Lincoln Kienholz, 50-yard run (Carston Miller kick); 2:00
Second Quarter
YHS — Trevor Fitzgerald, 17-yard run (kick blocked); 3:59
Third Quarter
PHS — Maguire Raske, 79-yard pass from Kienholz (Miller kick); 6:22
Fourth Quarter
YHS — Fitzgerald, 1-yard run (conversion no good); 8:32
PHS — Regan Bollweg, 49-yard pass from Kienholz (Miller kick); 4:10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.