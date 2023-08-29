Host Mount Marty is tied for fifth after the opening round of the Mount Marty Invitational men’s golf tournament, Tuesday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Morningside leads the way with a 6-over 294, followed by Midland’s ‘B’ (309) and ‘A’ (311) teams. Dakota Wesleyan (314) is fourth. Mount Marty and Concordia are each at 319. Mount Marty’s ‘B’ squad is 10th in the 11-team field at 368.
Mount Marty’s Bennett Cassens is tied for the lead at the midway point of the event with Midland’s Ben Ngelingkong and Morningside’s Edgar Eriksson. All three shot even-par 72 in the opening round.
Also for MMU, Jimmie Cunningham (Yankton) shot 77, Ted Bengston (Hartington, Nebraska) shot 79 and Hunter Bailey shot 91.
Evan Ness (Yankton) led the Lancer ‘B’ squad with an 88. Carson Pedersen shot 91, Trey VandeKop shot 94 and Spencer Nelson carded a 95 for MMU.
The second and final round of the tournament will be played today (Wednesday) at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.
