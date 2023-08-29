Host Mount Marty is tied for fifth after the opening round of the Mount Marty Invitational men’s golf tournament, Tuesday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.

Morningside leads the way with a 6-over 294, followed by Midland’s ‘B’ (309) and ‘A’ (311) teams. Dakota Wesleyan (314) is fourth. Mount Marty and Concordia are each at 319. Mount Marty’s ‘B’ squad is 10th in the 11-team field at 368.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.