SIOUX FALLS – The South Dakota State women entered the Denny Sanford Premier Center Saturday afternoon looking to avoid being upset in the opening round of the Summit League Tournament for the second consecutive season.
After a three-pointer from Denver’s Uju Ezeudu put the Pioneers ahead to open the game, the Jacks responded with a 16-point scoring run and were off to the races from there, winning 86-59.
“It’s always important to get off to a good start and I don’t know if we wanted to compare it to last year,” Selland said. “This is a new year, or a new opportunity and we want to make the most of it.”
The Jacks led 25-11 after one and Selland had 11 points for SDSU. Selland, who didn’t get a chance to play in last year’s Summit League Tournament, had 19 first half points and finished with 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field.
“It’s so much fun to be back out there,” Selland said. “I was excited for today’s game personally and as a team, we came together and played really well. Coming into this and being in this atmosphere is so much fun and I’ve definitely missed it.”
The Jacks had a 44-25 halftime lead. With the starters on the floor in the third quarter, the Jacks started out hot and continued to grow their 19-point halftime lead out to 34 by the end of the quarter.
Denver won the final quarter of play 21-16, but the damage was already done. The Jacks were on their way to the second round in convincing fashion.
“I thought we played really well offensively, executed, got the things we wanted,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “We shot the ball well, still left a lot of ones out there. We had some good looks that didn’t go down.”
Paiton Burckhard tallied 18 points and eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Tori Nelson added 15 points. SDSU is without freshman starting guard Paige Meyer, who suffered a leg injury during the team’s regular season finale last week. Lindsey Theuninck started in Meyer’s spot and Haley Greer contributed 18 minutes off the bench.
“They’ll do it differently than what Paige did and it may impact some of the things that we do,” Johnston said. “This year, everything that’s going on, I feel like we have a lot more stuff in than we’ve ever had before. In part because we’ve had so many different lineups.”
For Denver, Ezeudu tallied 25 points to lead the Pioneers. Indeya Sanders added 10 points and Anna Jackson eight points and seven rebounds.
The Jacks advance to the semifinals Monday, where they will play the winner of Oral Roberts and North Dakota at 12:30 p.m. in the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
DENVER
Makayla Minett 1-8 0-0 2, Tess Santos 3-9 0-0 6, Uju Ezeudu 9-19 6-7 25, Indeya Sanders 5-7 0-0 10, Anna Jackson 2-6 2-2 8, Meghan Boyd 0-5 0-0 0, Cheyenne Forney 1-3 0-0 2, Emily Counsel 2-5 2-3 6, Mary Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23-62 10-12 59
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Tori Nelson 6-8 1-2 15, Paiton Burckhard 8-13 1-1 18, Myah Selland 10-14 2-3 26, Lindsey Theuninck 0-3 0-0 0, Tylee Irwin 2-4 3-3 7, Haley Greer 1-3 0-0 2, Kallie Theisen 4-7 0-0 8, Haleigh Timmer 1-8 2-2 5, Regan Nesheim 1-3 0-0 2, Lauren Rongisch 1-1 0-0 3, Madysen Vlastuin 0-2 0-0 0, Mesa Byom 0-2 0-0 0. Addison Hirschman 0-0 0-2 0. TOTALS: 34-68 9-13 86.
DU 11 14 13 21 –59
SDSU 25 19 26 16 –86
Three-Pointers: SDSU 9-24 (Selland 4-6, Nelson 2-2, Rongisch 1-1, Burckhard 1-3, Timmer 1-5, Nesheim 0-1, Byom 0-1, Irwin 0-1, Theuninck 0-2, Vlastuin 0-2), DU 3-16 (Jackson 2-5, Ezeudu 1-2, Sander 0-1, Counsel 0-1, Santos 0-3, Boyd 0-4). Rebounds: SDSU 44 (Burckhard 8), DU 30 (Jackson 7). Assists: SDSU 22 (Burckhard 4, Greer 4), DU 10 (Santos 2, Sanders 2, Counsel 2). Steals: SDSU 3 (Nelson 2), DU 3 (Ezeudu, Sanders, Jackson). Blocked Shots: SDSU 8 (Theisen 4), DU 5 (Ezeudu 3). Personal Fouls: DU 13, SDSU 11. Turnovers: Du 9, SDSU 7. Attendance: 8,075.
