There were no qualifiers on his dream.
There was no, ‘Sure, but’ thoughts for Tanner Park.
It didn’t matter to him where the opportunity took him, he was set on following his dream.
“Playing college football has been my goal since I was little,” said Park, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii.
That goal, he added, began when he learned while growing up that his father played college football for four years at Linfield University in Oregon.
“That fueled me to want to follow in his footsteps,” Park said.
Park was recruited to Yankton, to play for the new NAIA football program at Mount Marty University. There was a caveat, though: He and the rest of the incoming recruits would have to spend a year practicing. The Lancers wouldn’t be taking the field until 2021.
“I knew I’d have to take it seriously and really focus on my classes,” said Park, a freshman linebacker. “Without games, there’s more time to focus on them.”
The only true football outlet Park and his other 41 teammates on the roster this fall have had are practices and a handful of scrimmages.
They’ve had to embrace the idea of preparation as part of a larger journey.
“We came in with an open mindset,” Park said. “We had to take the time to get better. Coach (Mike) Woodley always talks about the little things that win games, so we’ve had to focus on the little things.”
With no games to prepare for this fall, the practices (and scrimmages) took on the intensity, in many ways, of a game.
“We’ve treated everything like a game,” Park said. “We’ve had to focus on every practice and scrimmage, because it’s the closest thing to a game.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Mount Marty held its final practice — with a scrimmage — of the fall.
“The fall has gone great,” Woodley said.
He often references his time at Grand View University (Iowa), where he helped build that NAIA program from scratch in 2008, but in that situation, Woodley’s program took the field for the first time with mostly freshmen.
“I forgot until I started thinking about it again just how much we talk to them — and the guys here — about time management,” he said.
In addition to their course work, the players have put on an emphasis on strength and conditioning, and have practiced three times a week.
“What we wanted to do was assess our talent level and install some basic schemes,” Woodley said.
Although the practice schedule has ended for the fall, the players aren’t done with their football activities.
They’ll continue their strength and conditioning workouts, and will have various meetings and other team functions before the players conclude the fall semester.
The coaches, meanwhile, will continue recruiting and will look to bolster the roster for the spring and for the following spring, according to Woodley.
“There’s some serious talent in this group,” he said. “There’s some growing up to do, but we like where we’re at.”
(0) comments
