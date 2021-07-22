After taking the first game, the Yankton Greysox fell to Sioux Falls West in the second game to split a doubleheader Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The Greysox won game one 9-7 and dropped game two 7-4.
A four-run sixth inning lifted the Greysox to the game one win. Nathan Barnes tallied one hit and three RBI to lead the way.
Jack Brandt, Brett Taggart, Cale Haselhorst and Ethan Carlson picked up hits for the Greysox. Liam Villanueva and Jolten Reimnitz drove in one run each.
Sam Kogel picked up three hits and one RBI for Sioux Falls West. Hunter SIeler added two hits and one run driven in. Hayden Virsy tallied one hit and Preston Larson one RBI for Sioux Falls West.
Carlson pitched the complete game win for the Greysox, striking out three batters. Sieler pitched five innings, striking out four for Sioux Falls West in the loss.
A four-run fifth inning lifted Sioux Falls West to the game two win.
Luke Thorstenson tallied two hits for Sioux Falls West. Asher Shaw and Ben Nelson picked up one hit and one RBI apiece. Preston Larson and Collin Boyle drove in one run each.
Nathan Barnes tallied two hits for Yankton. Brandt, Taggart, Villanueva and Noah Hansen picked up one hit each. Villanueva and Hansen drove in one run apiece.
Thorstenson pitched five innings to take the win for Sioux Falls West. Dylan Howe pitched four innings for Yankton. Brandt and Ryan Turner pitched in relief, with Brandt taking the loss.
Legion
Region 3B
Vermillion 4, Lennox 3
LENNOX — Vermillion scores two in the bottom of the seventh, capped off by Reece Proefrock scoring on an error, to defeat Lennox 4-3 in Lennox at the Region 3B Tournament.
Jack Kratz tallied two hits, including a double, and one RBI to lead Vermillion. Dylan Thelen, TJ Tracy, Charlie Ward and Willis Robertson tallied one hit each.
Drew Thelen hurled the seven inning complete game, striking out 10 in the win.
Vermillion awaits the winner of Tea and Lennox in the Region 3B tournament championship game tonight (Friday) at 7:30 p.m. Tea and Lennox play at 5 p.m. in Lennox with the winner playing Vermillion after.
Tea 8, Beresford 0
LENNOX — Beresford mustered up four hits in an 8-0 loss to Tea in an elimination game at the Region 3B Legion Baseball Tournament in Lennox Thursday night.
Jake Goblirsch, Blake Schroedermeier, Zach Richardson and Jovey Christensen tallied one hit each for Beresford.
Izaak Reed pitched five innings, taking the loss for Beresford. Matthew Vassar pitched one inning of relief.
Beresford’s season ends with the loss. Tea will face Lennox in an elimination game at 5 p.m. in Lennox today (Friday). The winner will face Vermillion in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. today.
Beresford 5, Elk Point-Jefferson 4
LENNOX — Matthew Vassar scored on an error in the bottom of the eighth to lift Beresford to a 5-4 win over Elk Point-Jefferson Thursday afternoon in Lennox.
Vassar tallied one hit and two RBI to lead Beresford. Blake Schroedermeier and Izaak Reed tallied two hits and one RBI each. Zach Richardson and Cody Klungseth picked up one hit each.
Cade Ferrel tallied two hits for Elk Point-Jefferson. Andrew Nearman and Tyler Goehring added one hit each.
Alex Winquist pitched the eight-inning complete game to pick up the win, striking out six for Beresford. Skyler Swatek started for Beresford, pitching six innings. Hunter Geary pitched an inning of relief and Nearman took the loss.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s season ends with the loss. Beresford fell to Tea Thursday to have their season end.
Region 4B
Parkston 12, Menno-Scotland 3
PARKSTON — Josh Polreis tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Parkston to a 12-3 win over Menno-Scotland Thursday night in an elimination game of the Region 4B Legion Baseball Tournament in Parkston.
Caleb Titze added one hit and two RBI. Logan VanPelt picked up one hit and one RBI. Landon Sudbeck and Kade Bialas tallied one hit each. Carter Kalda drove in one run.
Tyrus Bietz tallied one hit and two RBI for Menno-Scotland. Jordan Gall added one hit and one RBI. Jacob Schott and Kalen Maruska contributed one hit apiece.
Logan Heidinger started the game but couldn’t make it out of the first inning for Parkston. Titze picked up the win by working 3 2/3 innings, striking out four. Polreis and VanPelt pitched in relief as well. Jacob Schott took the loss for Menno-Scotland, with Gall and Ajay Herrboldt pitching in relief.
Parkston faces Mount Vernon-Corsica-Stickney in another elimination game today (Friday) at 4 p.m.
Region 7B
Winner-Colome 10, Platte-Geddes 4
GREGORY — Aiden Barfuss tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Winner-Colome to a 10-4 win over Platte-Geddes in the Region 7B Legion Tournament in Gregory Thursday.
Kameron Meiners added two hits and two RBI for Winner-Colome. Ashton Klein picked up two hits and Charley Pravecek two RBI. Zach Bohnet and Adam Bohnet tallied one hit each.
Grayson Hanson and Jackson Olsen tallied two hits each for Platte-Geddes. Kelby VanDerWerff, Myles Kott and Dawson Hoffman added one hit apiece.
Evan Farner earned the win, pitching 6 1/3 innings for Winner-Colome. Jacob Beckers recorded two outs in relief. Drayton Priebe pitched four innings, taking the loss for Platte-Geddes. Jackson Neuman, Caden Oberbroekling and Kelby VanDerWerff pitched in relief.
Winner-Colome is back in action Friday.
Platte-Geddes 13, Martin 1
GREGORY — A seven-run first inning lifted Platte-Geddes toa 13-1 win over Martin to stay alive in the Region 7B Legion Tournament in Gregory Thursday night.
Landon Schutte tallied two hits and three RBI for Platte-Geddes. Nate Whalen added three hits and Jackson Olsen two. Kelby VanDerWerff tallied two hits and Dawson Hoffman and Grayson Hanson two RBI each.
Hoffman and Hanson pitched two innings each with Hoffman taking the win. Olsen pitched one inning of relief.
Platte-Geddes plays Belle Fourche in an elimination game today at 1 p.m. in Gregory.
Amateurs
District 6B
Tabor 7, Freeman 6
TABOR — Tabor overcame a five-run deficit to take down Freeman 7-6 in the first game of the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament Thursday night in Tabor.
Zach Sutera tallied two hits, including a double, and two RBI for Tabor. Chris Sutera added two hits. Austin White tallied one hit and two RBI. Beau Rothschadl doubled with one RBI. Joey Slama, Bryce Scieszinski, Sam Caba and Cole Uecker added one hit each.
Bailey Sage led Freeman with two hits, including a double, and four RBI. Jonah Hofer tallied one hit and one RBI. Kyle Braun and Allan Scherschligt tallied one hit each.
Christian Uecker took the win for Tabor, pitching six innings. White picked up the three inning save. Trey Christensen took the loss, pitching five innings. Nate Broehm struck out five over three innings in relief for Freeman.
Tabor faces the top seed, Crofton, Tuesday at 6 p.m. Freeman awaits the results of games two and three Friday to determine their next game.
Tuesday
Legion
Region 3B
Vermillion 5, Tea 4
LENNOX — Vermillion’s Drew Thelen tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Vermillion to a 5-4 win over Tea to advance to the Region 3B Legion Tournament semifinals.
Willis Robertson added two hits for Vermillion. TJ Tracy drove in one on one hit. Jack Kratz, Jacob Chaussee and Charlie Ward added one hit each.
Brady Bertzman, Carter McGregor, Gabe Glanzer and Trevor Welch tallied one hit and one RBI each for Tea. Cameron Jensen picked up two hits and Riley Schnider one.
Jake Jensen hurled six innings, picking up the win for Vermillion. Robertson pitched one inning of relief. Glanzer started for Tea and Welch took the loss in one inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.