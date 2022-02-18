LINCOLN, Neb. — Five area teams, including three that drew wild cards, will compete in the Nebraska Girls’ Basketball District Finals on Feb. 25.
Fifth-seeded Ponca, which won Sub-District C2-5, will host Pender in the District C2-5 final. Start time is set for 7 p.m.
Hartington Cedar Catholic, which won the Sub-District D1-7 final, will travel to Columbus Lakeview High School to face third-seeded Ravenna. Start time is set for 7 p.m.
Fourth-seeded Crofton, which advanced with a wild card, will travel to Columbus High School to face Superior in the C2-4 final. Start time is set for 6 p.m.
Seventh-seeded Niobrara-Verdigre, which advanced with a wild card, will travel to Cross County High School in Stromsburg to face Johnson-Brock. Start time is set for 6 p.m.
Ninth-seeded Wynot, which advanced with a wild card, will travel to Ord High School to face Maywood-Hayes Center. Start time is set for 6 p.m.
Winners of District Finals will advance to the Nebraska State Basketball Tournament, March 7-12 in Lincoln. The schedule change is due to the University of Nebraska hosting the Big 10 Wrestling Tournament March 4-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.