SIOUX FALLS — Yankton High School graduate Travis Dumke is one of seven individuals selected for the University of Sioux Falls Athletic Hall of Fame, announced Wednesday. The induction will take place in the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 6-4, 290-pound standout defensive lineman, Dumke, was a two-time all-conference selection at USF. Of his many noteworthy accomplishments Dumke was named defensive MVP at the 1996 NAIA National Championship game won by USF, 47-25, over Western Washington. In his career, Dumke collected 199.5 tackles with 128 solo stops. He had 21.5 sacks (sixth all-time at USF) and recovered three fumbles in leading USF to a 35-12 record in his four seasons at USF (1996, 14-0, national title; 11-1, 1995, 2nd round of NAIA playoffs, 8-3, 1994; and 2-8, 1993).
Dumke, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration in 1997, helped lead USF, directed by head coach Bob Young, to a 14-0 record and the school’s first ever national title in 1996. In that special season, he collected 55.5 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and 36 solo stops. In the 1996 championship game, Dumke had six tackles and two tackles for loss as USF held Western Washington to 62 rushing yards. He was part of the 1995 team that finished 11-1 and advanced to the playoffs.
On that team, Dumke was third on USF with 40.5 tackles, while registering 28 solo stops and 4.5 sacks as he earned NAIA DII Honorable Mention All-American honors. In 1995, USF opened the playoffs with a 41-23 win over Hastings College before falling to U-Mary, 42-17 in the second round. He was also part of 8-3 team in 1994, which was the first team to begin USF’s current record streak of 26 straight winning seasons. In 1994, Dumke had a career-best 67.5 tackles, including 46 solo stops, with a career-best 8.5 sacks. In 1993, he had 36 tackles, including 18 solo stops with a sack.
Aside from his play in football, Dumke made an impact in track and field. Dumke was all-league and qualified for the NAIA Track and Field Outdoor Nationals where he placed eighth in the shot put with a school mark of 53-6 in 1995. In 1996, he placed eighth at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Nationals.
A two-time Eastern South Dakota Conference selection for head coach Max Hawk, Dumke was named all-state and to the Argus Leader Elite 45. Dumke was born Christmas Day in 1974 in Madison. Travis and his wife, Melissa live in Sioux Falls with five children (Caleb, Zachary, Ethan, Carly and Samantha). He works in the IT department with Avera Health.
Also selected to the 2020 class:
— Two-time national pole vault champion Brigitte Gross Valentine, originally of Alexandria, and now of Sioux Falls.
— All-American linebacker Bob Booth, a native of Bozeman, Mont., and now of Snohomish, Wash., helped lead USF to its first-ever unbeaten regular season in 1988 and ranks among the career leaders in tackles.
— Standout wide receiver Jon Ryan, a Watertown, native now living and working in Rochester, Minn., set receiving marks while leading USF to national titles in 2008 and 2009 and a runners-up finish in 2010.
— Dr. Trevor Holleman, originally of New Holland, and now of Sioux Falls, was a defensive star on three NAIA national championship football teams at USF in 2006, 2008, and 2009.
— Amanda Spronk Petz, originally of Edgerton, Minn., and now of Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., ranks among the top women’s basketball players in school history as she sits in the top 15 all-time in both points and rebounds at USF.
— Special contributor Chuck Hey of Sioux Falls, who founded SBI and has a long-running connection to the USF campus.
— USF will also honor the 2003-04 Men’s Basketball Team, coached by Shane Murphy, which was the first-ever USF team to reach the NAIA Final Four.
