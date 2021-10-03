SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles finished third in the South Dakota State Class A High School Softball Tournament on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
The Gazelles’ tournament and season ended with a 15-10 loss to Harrisburg Saturday afternoon. Top-seeded Harrisburg lost to second-seeded Sioux Falls Lincoln 9-6 in the championship after forcing an “if necessary” game in the double-elimination event.
Addison Binde went 5-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI to lead Yankton. Grace Behrns had three hits and three RBI. Annika Gordon and Lainie Keller each doubled and singled, with Keller driving in two runs. Hannah Sailer also had two hits and two RBI. Elle Feser, Gracie Brockberg and Regan Garry each had a hit in the effort.
Garry took the loss.
Yankton finished with a 16-15-1 record.
Yankton 7, Stevens 4
Yankton stayed alive with a 7-4 victory over Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.
Elle Feser went 3-for-3 with two doubles to lead Yankton. Grace Behrns had three hits and two RBI. Addison Binde had a home run and two RBI in the victory.
Behrns went the distance in the win, striking out eight.
Class B
Dell Rapids 19, Dakota Valley 8
SIOUX FALLS — Dakota Valley’s run in the South Dakota State Class B High School Softball Tournament ended with a 19-8 loss to Dell Rapids on Sunday.
Silja Gunderson went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBI for Dakota Valley. Emma Wiese had two hits, including a home run. Rylee Rosenquist, Avry Trotter, Ellie Wiese, Brennen Trotter and Mia Riibe each had a hit in the effort.
Brennen Trotter took the loss.
Dakota Valley finished with a 10-5-1 record.
Dakota Valley 18, Sturgis 13
Three different players had three hits each as Dakota Valley outslugged Sturgis 18-13 in an elimination game on Sunday.
Avry Trotter went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI for Dakota Valley. Rylee Rosenquist went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Brennen Trotter also had three hits. Silja Gunderson doubled and singled, driving in three. Ashlyn Stusse also had two hits. Emma Wiese homered, and Ellie Wiese and Annie Bourne each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief, striking out eight, for the win. Ellie Wiese struck out six in her 3 1/3 innings of work.
Dakota Valley 5, Pierre 4
Silja Gunderson had two hits, including a game-winning home run in the seventh, as Dakota Valley outlasted Pierre 5-4 on Sunday.
Gunderson also doubled for the Panthers. Rylee Rosenquist went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Ella Schmiedt tripled. Emma Wiese, Brennen Trotter and Annie Bourne each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample went the distance in the win, striking out 13.
Dakota Valley 3, Vermillion 1
Dakota Valley scored twice in the sixth to rally past Vermillion 3-1 in an elimination game on Saturday.
Ellie Wiese had a double and three RBI for Dakota Valley. Avry Trotter and Brennen Trotter each had a hit.
Jenaya Cleveland, Chandler Cleveland and Emma Heine each had a hit.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win, striking out four. Chandler Cleveland took the loss, also striking out four.
West Central 8, Dakota Valley 0
West Central pitching held Dakota Valley to one hit in an 8-0 decision in the opening round on Saturday.
Ellie Wiese singled for Dakota Valley.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out six in the five-inning contest.
