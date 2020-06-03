NORFOLK, Neb – Northeast Community College will discontinue its fledgling men’s and women’s rodeo program effective immediately. The move comes at a time of challenging budget planning, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waivers currently signed by rodeo student-athletes for 2020-21 will be honored based on their Letter of Intent and participants from the 2019-2020 rodeo season, as well as any individual currently signed to a Letter of Intent, will be granted a Letter of Release so they may continue their collegiate rodeo career elsewhere.
In another budget cutting move, Northeast Community College will be shifting its men’s and women’s basketball programs from Division I to Division II over the next 18 months. Both programs, however, will continue to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) at the Division I level during the 2020-21 season.
Room and board scholarships already signed by basketball student-athletes for the 2020-21 academic year will be honored based on their Letter of Intent, although no additional room and board scholarships will be awarded for the upcoming academic year. This will be the last season that room and board scholarships will be granted to Northeast’s men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes.
In addition to men’s and women’s basketball, other athletic programs at Northeast Community College are baseball, softball, men’s golf, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer.
