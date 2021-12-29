The Manitou team in the Classic Bowling League recently logged United States Bowling Congress National Honor scores in consecutive weeks.
On Dec. 15, Manitou rolled a 2933 series to earn recognition. J.J. Peterson scored individual National Honor scores with a 300 game and a 843 series. Jerry Peterson, Todd Kautz and Scott Byrkeland round out the foursome.
Manitou followed that up with a 1,057 game on Dec. 22, also a National Honor score.
Also on Dec. 22 in Classic League play, Jay Weaver rolled his first-ever 800 series with an 801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.