COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – South Dakota had two triathletes garner All-American recognition from the College Triathlon Coaches Association (CTCA) for the fall 2022 season.
Ella Kubas was named to the All-America first team while Cass Dalbec was a second team All-American recipient.
Kubas, a senior from Milton, Ontario, placed fourth at the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships while setting the South Dakota school record of 1:05.23. This marks her second career All-American honor.
Dalbec, a senior from Brampton, Ontario, placed 13th with a final time of 1:06.23 to earn her first All-American award.
A total of 21 athletes were recognized from each division (I, II, III) with seven apiece on the first team, second team and honorable mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.