Viborg-Hurley’s Coral Mason was named the Class B Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association, announced Thursday.
Mason averaged 18.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in helping lead Viborg-Hurley to a second straight Class B state title. The senior was joined on first team by teammate senior Denae Mach, who averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on the season.
Also on the Class B first team was South Dakota recruit Avery Broughton. The Corsica-Stickney senior averaged 17.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Mason and Broughton repeated as first team selections, while Mach moved up from second team. Broughton was also a first-team selection in 2020 and 2021, and was a second-team selection in 2019.
Avon junior Courtney Sees was named to the third team. Sees averaged 18.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest.
In Class A, Wagner freshman Ashlyn Koupal was named to the first team. She averaged 22 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in leading the Red Raiders to a runner-up finish in Class A.
Also named to the first team was USD recruit Olivia Kieffer of Rapid City Christian. Kieffer, who moved up from a second-team selection each of the past two seasons, averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 4.0 steals on the season.
Wagner senior Emma Yost and Vermillion sophomore Brooke Jensen were named to the second team.
Yost, who was on second team last year and third team in 2021, averaged 15 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for Wagner. Jensen averaged 14.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Kami Wadsworth, who led Hamlin to a perfect season in Class A, was named the Class A Player of the Year.
Brandon Valley’s Hilary Behrens and O’Gorman’s Mahli Abdouch shared Class AA Player of the Year honors.
CLASS AA
First Team
Hilary Behrens, Brandon Valley, 6-0, sr., F (17.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.7 spg)
Mahli Abdouch, SF O’Gorman, 5-8, jr., G(16.4 ppg, 4.5 apg, 3.3 spg
Brooklyn Harpe, SF Washington, 6-0, sr. F(16.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg)
Remington Price, Pierre, 5-7, sr., G (13.6 ppg)
Cierra Watkins, SF Roosevelt, 5-9, jr. G (12.9 ppg)
Sawyer Stoebner, Mitchell, 5-9, jr., F (13.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg)
Second Team
Taaliyah Porter, RC Stevens, 5-8, so., G-F (17.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg)
Jaidyn Dunn, SF Jefferson, 6-0, jr., F (9.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg)
Jaida Young, Watertown, 5-8, sr., G (12 ppg, 5 rpg)
Reese Terwilliger, Pierre, 5-11, jr., F-C (12.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg)
Mariah Siem, SF Lincoln, 5-8, sr., F (12.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2 apg, 2.8 spg)
Grace Peterson, SF Washington, 5-11, so., F (11.2 ppg)
Repeat Selections — 2022 (Behrens and Abdouch, first team; Watkins and Stoebner, second team; 2021 (Behrens, first team).
Co-AA Players of the Year — Behrens and Abdouch.
CLASS A
First Team
Kami Wadsworth, Hamlin, 5-11, sr., F (22 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.3 apg)
Reese Ross, St. Thomas More, 6-1, sr., F (22.1 ppg, 8 rpg)
Olivia Kieffer, RC Christian, 5-10, sr., G (25.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 4 spg)
Ashlyn Koupal, Wagner, 6-2, fr. G-F (22 ppg, 6.8 rpg)
Claire Sheppard, Flandreau, 6-2, jr., G (16.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.2 apg)
Katie Vasecka, Tea Area, 6-1, jr., G (20.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.5 apg)
Second Team
Ellie Lems, SF Christian, 6-0, sr., F (17.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg)
Emma Yost, Wagner, 5-11, sr., F (15 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 3.8 apg)
Emilee Fox, Mount Vernon-Plankinton, 5-8, jr., G (14.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.3 apg)
Caylin Kelly, Florence-Henry, 5-11, jr., F-C (15 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3.8 apg)
Brooke Jensen, Vermillion, 6-1, so., G (14.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg)
Mara Grant, Tea Area, 5-11, jr. G (18 ppg, 10.3 rpg)
Third Team
Krista Langager, Sisseton, 6-2, so., C (15.8 ppg, 9 rpg)
Ashlan Carlow-Blount, Red Cloud, 5-10, fr., G (15.6 ppg, 5 rpg, 5.1 apg, 3.5 spg)
Landree Wilson, Sioux Valley, 5-10, sr., G (16.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.1 apg)
Addie Neuendorf, Hamlin, 5-5, fr., G (11.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.6 apg)
Allyson Cass, Custer, 5-9, sr., G (17.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.8 apg)
Julise Shaw, Todd County, 5-7, so., F-G (21.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 3.5 spg)
Repeat Selections — 2022 (Wadsworth, Fox, Ross and Vasecka, first team; Yost, Sheppard, Kieffer and Kelly, second team); 2021 (Fox, first team; Vasecka, Wadsworth and Kieffer, second team; Sheppard and Yost, third team); 2020 (Fox, second team).
Class A Player of the Year — Wadsworth.
CLASS B
First Team
Coral Mason, Viborg-Hurley, 5-10, sr., F (18.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 3.4 apg)
Mallory Miller, Wolsey-Wessington, 6-4, sr., F-C (18.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.7 apg)
Ava Lingemann, Ethan, 5-6, jr., G (20.6 ppg, 6.2 apg)
Avery Broughton, Corsica-Stickney, 5-11, sr., G-F (17.4 ppg, 9 rpg, 3 apg)
Mallory Valburg, Jones County, 6-0, sr., F (18.2 ppg, 11.3 rpg)
Denae Mach, Viborg-Hurley, 5-9, sr., F (16.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.5 apg)
Second Team
Maddie Horn, Castlewood, 5-11, sr., G (17.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.1 apg)
Leah Williams, Wolsey-Wessington, 5-8, sr., G (18.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 5.7 apg)
Jadyn Jensen, Jones County, 5-10, sr., G (17.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg)
Abby Aslesen, Howard, 6-0, jr., F-G (16.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg)
Lydia Hill, Sully Buttes, 6-0, sr., C (16 ppg, 10 rpg)
Kate Connor, Howard, 6-0, sr., F (15 ppg, 7 rpg)
Third Team
Skyler Volmer, Lyman, 5-9, jr., G (18.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.5 apg)
Courtney Sees, Avon, 5-6, jr., G (18.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.2 apg)
Mackenzie Everson, Castlewood, 5-7, sr., G (16 ppg, 6.5 apg, 3.8 rpg)
Stevie Wittler, Sully Buttes, 5-7, jr., G (15 ppg, 4 apg)
Ella Griffin, Dell Rapids St. Mary, 5-8, sr., G (18.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3 apg, 4 spg)
Jessy Jo VanDerWerff, Gregory, 5-7, sr., G (15.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.9 apg)
Repeat Selections — 2022 (Broughton and Mason, first team; Miller and Mach, second team; Horn and VanDerWerff, third team); 2021 (Broughton, first team); 2020 (Broughton, first team); and 2019 (Broughton, second team).
Class B Player of the Year — Mason.
