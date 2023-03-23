Viborg-Hurley’s Coral Mason was named the Class B Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association, announced Thursday.

Mason averaged 18.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in helping lead Viborg-Hurley to a second straight Class B state title. The senior was joined on first team by teammate senior Denae Mach, who averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on the season.

